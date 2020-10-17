Indian Affairs Commissioner faces allegations of misconduct

State of North Dakota launches investigation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has placed North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

“We take allegations of misconduct very seriously, “ Burgum said in a statement released late Friday. ”The State of North Dakota is committed to a safe and equitable workplace environment for all team members,”

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki would not provide any details of the allegations.

State Labor Commissioner Erica Thunder has been appointed interim Indian Affairs commissioner while the investigation is pending. The governor’s office said no additional details would be released during the investigation.

The Indian Affairs Commission’s director acts as a liaison between the governor’s office and North Dakota’s tribal governments. The director works with the state’s American Indian tribes on various projects, and assembles data about North Dakota’s five reservations.

Davis is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. He was first appointed to the position in 2009 by then-Gov. John Hoeven.