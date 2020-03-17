Indian Country Today
Flagstaff? No. But Phoenix and Tucson still open

An employee enters a closed Converse shoe store Monday, March 15, 2020, in Phoenix. Nike, which owns Converse, is closing all of its stores in the U.S., along with other parts of the world, to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The Associated Press

Numerous restaurant and bar owners in Phoenix and Tucson have already closed or converted to take-out and delivery

The Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff restaurants will be to-go service only, and bars, theaters, fitness centers and indoor recreation facilities will be closed starting Tuesday night, the city's mayor ordered in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. 

The closures came as northern Arizona's first coronavirus case was identified, bringing Arizona's total to 19. The patient is a resident of Navajo County. Officials there are looking for the person's close contacts. The other cases are in the lower half of the state across Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Graham counties.

While Phoenix and Tucson have not issued formal business closure proclamations, the mountainous city of about 70,000 is enforcing the order beginning at 8 p.m. Mayor Coral Evans announced the decision late Monday after she declared a state of emergency. 

No coronavirus cases have been reported from Flagstaff and Coconino County, which lies about 140 miles (225 kilometers) north of Phoenix. Evans said the proclamation was necessary "for the protection of life and property." They are in effect until April 1.

Numerous restaurant and bar owners in Phoenix and Tucson have already closed or converted to take-out and delivery. 

Essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, food banks and airports remain open across Arizona. Some non-essential establishments like casinos are also operating. 

Near Tucson, several airlines have started to park planes at the Pinal Airpark amid travel restrictions and declining demand, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Ten Delta jets landed Monday at the airpark used mainly to store older jets so their parts can be removed. Another 13 aircraft from the Atlanta-based airline were scheduled to arrive at the storage and maintenance facility Wednesday, according to air traffic website FlightAware. It was unclear how long the jets will stay, unused.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. 

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

