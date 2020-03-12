Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Lifestyle
Classified

Breaking news: NCAA cancels spring tournaments

The Associated Press

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer

The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.

The decision comes a day after the NCAA announced the games that were scheduled to start next week would go on, but played in mostly empty arenas.

That plan was scrapped as every major American sports league from the NBA to MLB put the brakes on its season due to concerns about the pandemic.

The NCAA canceled all of its spring championships in every sport, which include hockey, baseball and lacrosse.

Comments

Outside

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

News briefs: A world that is walled off

Associated Press

NBA suspends season until further notice, over coronavirus

The Associated Press

Trump suspends travel between US and Europe for 30 days

The Associated Press

March Sadness: As crowded as it's going to get

Only essential staff and limited family at NCAA tournaments

The Associated Press

'Our campaign has won the ideological debate'

Bernie Sanders says he's moving ahead with his presidential campaign

The Associated Press

The worst from coronavirus is yet to come; slowing it down is the key

The Latest:

The Associated Press

The latest: Bernie Sanders wins North Dakota caucuses

Associated Press

The math. 15 percent. And why tonight's election is a bid deal for delegate allocation

'Odd' quirk raises delegate stakes in Tuesday's elections

The Associated Press

Joe Biden’s delegate rich night

2020 primary takeaways: It’s now Joe Biden's nomination to lose

The Associated Press

Capitol Hill debates a tax break, public health response to virus

President Donald Trump to go to Hill to seek 'substantial relief'

The Associated Press