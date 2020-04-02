Vice President Joe Biden: ‘I stand with the Mashpee, and with all of Indian Country’

'U.S. policy has for too long broken trust with tribal nations. It’s time to choose a different path'

Joe Biden

Former Vice President and 2020 Presidential candidate

This past weekend, in the midst of a pandemic, the Trump Administration chose to expend effort and resources to attempt to remove land that the Obama-Biden Administration put into trust for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and disestablish the Tribe’s reservation — before the Tribe had exhausted its ability to appeal in the courts. This is unacceptable and betrays an incredible disrespect for Mashpee rights.

U.S. policy has for too long broken trust with tribal nations. It’s time to choose a different path. One of the most important roles the federal government plays in rebuilding the nation-to-nation relationship is taking land into trust on behalf of tribes. It is critical for tribal sovereignty and self-determination. It preserves tribal histories and culture for future generations. It allows for economic development and helps support the well-being of tribal citizens. It helps to right the wrongs of past policy, including the dispossession by the U.S. government of 90 million acres of tribal land, nearly two-thirds of all tribal land. The Obama-Biden Administration recognized this vital responsibility and took more than half a million acres of land into trust for tribes — including for Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

The Supreme Court’s Carcieri decision made fulfilling that responsibility harder by restricting the federal government’s ability to put land into trust. When I served as Vice President, our Administration asked Congress to enact a clean fix of the Carcieri decision. We also included language in our budgets to make clear that addressing this decision was a priority. Our Department of Interior developed a post-Carcieri framework to determine if tribes were under federal jurisdiction before 1934, and our Department of Justice used this framework to defend the process of taking land into trust.

Indeed, courts that reviewed decisions under that framework embraced Interior’s analysis. But the Trump Administration has callously reversed the Obama-Biden policies, and abandoned our nation’s treaty obligations to tribal nations.

Upholding tribal self-governance and sovereignty, respecting tribal reserved rights in treaties, and supporting the federal trust responsibility to tribal nations should be the cornerstones of our federal tribal policy. That’s why, as president, I will support a clean Carcieri fix.

I stand with Mashpee — and with all of Indian Country.

From a campaign spokesperson in an email to Indian Country Today

"Joe Biden knows that an administration’s commitment to trust and treaty obligations to tribal nations is measured by action. Restoration of tribal homelands is a critical component of the Nation-to-Nation relationship. That’s why he's admonished the Trump Administration for its action to rip away the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe’s only homeland. It’s unnecessary, cruel, and shows a shocking disregard for the United State’s trust obligations,” said the campaign spokesperson in the email.

“As president, Joe Biden will not only build on the over half a million acres placed into trust during the Obama Administration, he will reverse the harsh tribal policies of this administration and work to implement the priorities of tribal nations rather than work against them."