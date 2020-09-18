Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Respect your elders, they are vulnerable to political manipulations

Diane Benson

Is it respectful for family members to mislead or guide their own elders into political positions for their own purposes?

Diane L'xeis' Benson

Tlingit

A major tenant, a cornerstone of Indigenous cultures is the exercise and power of respect and resolve.

When understood and practiced as an integral part of the culture, it strengthens and unifies the families, the clans, and the tribe and influences the world around them.

Today, in these uncertain and unbalanced times, elders are vulnerable to political manipulations.

Is it respectful for family members to mislead or guide their own elders into political positions for their own purposes?

Within my tribe, there was a revered elder that was dedicated to the values of the people and was respectful and kind to all. One of his family members became politically involved and over time managed to get the elder to speak at a political convention.

This act violated the beliefs of the elder but he did it for his beloved family member. Sadly, he was internally compromised by this act and felt bad for it. For him, it had violated a core value.

Because in this day, more than ever, appearing to take political party sides creates divisions. Divisions crack the strength found in unity and peaceful co-existence.

We all have our roles and our beliefs but are we in danger of giving up one value that contributes to humanity and well-being for another that results in dividing us?

I look at my own family and how we are now divided by today’s politics. No benefit of the doubt seems to exist. Self-righteous indignation plays out on Facebook – a place that the originators dreamed would bring people together is now a tool for division.

I am not innocent in this as I too have been drawn into the vortex of emotional political stances.

Insults become easily expressed in this climate and that erodes the very values we profess. As a person of a tribe that traditionally has ceremony and process for the removal of insult, the tolerance of insult threatens the fabric of who we are.

It is so uplifting when we have practiced these ceremonies and I have been privileged in my life to participate in such events. When we give each other a safe space for expression and resolve, we heal not only ourselves but our communities, and we strengthen one another through respect.

We demonstrate true respect of our elders by practicing respect in all our relations.

My son once said to me that he believed the greatest gift that we as Native peoples have to give the world is the value and process of respect. It is a powerful awareness. Can we do it? Can we begin now in all our exchanges? Can I say, please forgive me, and begin again?

Please forgive me, and let us begin again.

Diane L'xeis' Benson
Tlingit
Petersburg, Alaska

Diane L´xeis´ Benson is a retired University of Alaska professor of Alaska Native Studies & Rural Development, speaker, actor, and writer. She was a former candidate for Congress and past President of Alaska Native Sisterhood, Camp 87.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'I Need Angels' is a song for hope on September 10th — World Suicide Prevention Day

No one has the answers or knows how to deal directly with social issues, especially when it comes to remote places across Turtle Island

Adrian Sutherland

Declaring support and visibility for Native students in higher education

Native students face the highest rates of inequity in higher education because of systemic and structural barriers

Amanda R. Tachine

by

AbbyPerry

An open letter to Deb Haaland: Jewish Voice for Peace demonizes Indigenous people

Is one of the first Native American congresswomen in history supporting an organization that denies Jewish Indigeneity to Israel asks Samara Brill Alpern

Samara Brill Alpern

by

Avengeroftruth

The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren has exhibited a wide-ranging pattern of dishonesty and contempt for Indigenous communities that disqualifies her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination

Twila Barnes

by

Dineh

Changing Elizabeth Warren's story to one about Native America

The majority of Americans know little to nothing about Native Americans, our issues, or our contributions

ICT OPINION

by

Fancypants

The education of Elizabeth Warren

Senator Warren is a co-sponsor of Savanna’s Act which aims to fight the plague of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

ICT OPINION

by

Learning

The power of asset-based thinking for Native students

Jacob Tsotigh, Kiowa: 'Our Native people are not consumers, we’re not middle class, we don’t aspire to the American dream necessarily.'

ICT OPINION

by

robertfox

PBS’ series “Native America” is not our Native America

There are many Native American filmmakers who should be telling this story

ICT OPINION

by

ecoyne

Tribal communities still waiting for Klamath Dam removal

Warren Buffet and Berkshire Hathaway should play their part in Klamath dam removal, joining the Klamath’s Native people on the right side of history

Frankie J. Myers

Ruffling Feathers: Native American rights to their heritage

Feathers are an inherent right to Native Americans, and should be treated as such says Darcy J. Azure

Darcy J. Azure

by

Eagle Feather 56