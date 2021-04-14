President Joe Biden: Promises made, promises kept

President Joe Biden: Promises made, promises kept

The president continues to uphold his commitment to Indian Country and the federal government’s trust and treaty obligations
Author:
Publish date:

W. Ron Allen, tribal chairman and CEO of the Jamestown S'Klallam tribe. (Courtesy photo)

The president continues to uphold his commitment to Indian Country and the federal government’s trust and treaty obligations

During the challenging presidential campaign of 2020, former Vice President Joe Biden made several very ambitious promises to Indian Country.

In their first hundred days, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are honoring those promises.

We first witnessed it when he made the largest one-time investment in tribal communities in history — to the tune of $31.2 billion dollars — in his American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Twenty billion dollars were appropriated to the Department of the Treasury to allocate to tribal governments to combat COVID-19 and stimulate economic recovery. The remainder was provided to address other basic and urgent needs such as housing, broadband, potable water, and sanitation.

The Biden administration provided much needed resources and directed the agencies to consult with tribes regarding targeted investments and formula allocation methodologies to distribute this funding.

This demonstrated Biden’s respect for tribal sovereignty and self-governance. This gave us a seat at the table and afforded us broad flexibility and the decision-making authority to address our most pressing community needs at the local level.

The president continues to uphold his commitment to Indian Country and the federal government’s trust and treaty obligations with the release of his fiscal year 2022 proposed budget, in which President Biden has included significant increases to tribal programs.

This discretionary request includes $8.5 billion in funding for the Indian Health Service in 2022, which is an increase of $2.2 billion. For the first time, the administration has included advanced appropriations for the Indian Health Service.

President Biden’s 2020 campaign promises and his commitment to Indian Country begin to address the long-standing stark inequities and historically lacking trust and treaty investments experienced by American Indians and Alaska Natives. These long standing issues are detailed in the United States Commission on Civil Rights reports titled “Broken Promises (2018)” and “A Quiet Crisis (2003).”

Past reports and analyses by federal government agencies and tribes reveal that American Indian and Alaska Native people lag far behind mainstream America due to inequitable and unequal funding. This inequity results in vast health disparities, poor living conditions and limited or non-existent employment and economic opportunities.

Our past pleas — to address very high unemployment rates, the absence of potable and sanitary water and waste-water systems (particularly in Alaska), dilapidated roads and bridges, serious deficiencies and maintenance required to upgrade our school facilities and transportation, public safety and justice needs, lack of access to the broadband network and the cost-prohibitive connectivity rates in tribal communities — have fallen on deaf ears.

Tribal leaders advocating for meaningful increases in the annual federal budgets fully understand the urgent needs of our communities. Governmental gestures of understanding — combined with responses that indicate other national priorities were more important — have frustrated tribal leaders as we made our cases to various department leaders and agencies, to include the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

Yet, now under the Biden-Harris Administration the OMB has held its first consultation session with tribes, opening an important dialogue for the future.

We welcome the Biden/Harris commitment to raise the standards of living throughout all our 574 tribal communities, as we work to reassume true self-governance and self-reliance.

President Biden recognized that the narrative needed to change. Tribes are not a discretionary consideration. The mandatory obligation on the part of the federal government is solidified in our constitution, treaties, executive orders, and countless legal opinions.

And so, it is with great appreciation and hope for the future that we offer our thanks to the Biden-Harris administration for honoring those promises made nation-to-nation.

Tribal leaders are not naive to the notion that our self-reliance goals will be achieved by the Federal government living up to its treaty, statutory and moral obligations alone. But many of us would say, “That is not only what we seek.”

What we seek is a solid economic base that will enable us to generate our own revenue streams and our own tax base. These sources of unrestricted revenue are our true goals.

Indian Country has always wanted to do our part, we just needed America to step up and invest in our communities to enable us to make a difference.

We welcome this commitment and belief by President Biden and Vice President Harris that Indian Country will do its part for America’s future if we are treated with the respect we’ve sought for many generations.

Inclusiveness is what President Biden has been preaching and this budgetary action is reflective of the White House following through on its promises to Indian Country.

Great nations, like great men, should honor their words.

Well done, Mr. President, well done. 

ICT Phone Logo

This essay does not reflect the view of Indian Country Today; voices in our opinion section represent a variety of reader points of view. If you would like to contribute an essay to Indian Country Today, email the opinion editor, Vincent Schilling at opinion@indiancountrytoday.com.

More information about our guidelines here: Submission guidelines.

W. Ron Allen, tribal chairman and CEO of the Jamestown S'Klallam tribe. (Courtesy photo)
Opinion

President Joe Biden: Promises made, promises kept

The mobile phone icon for the Coinbase app is shown in this photo, in New York, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Coinbase is going public at a time when chatter about cryptocurrencies is everywhere, even at the United States Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Outside

Coinbase is here: A digital currency exchange goes public

FILE - In this March 11, 2021, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting via video conference with officials and government cabinet members in Moscow, Russia. Airing myriad complaints, the Biden administration took an extraordinarily tough line with China and Russia last week. Public spats between the countries erupted as Biden criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for being “a killer” and his top national security aides excoriated China for a litany of issues. Moscow and Beijing both fired back, setting the stage for months, if not more. of escalating tensions. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Outside

Briefs: Russia's Putin receives 2nd vaccine shot

The San Juan Islands, shown here, sit in the center of the Salish Sea, with Vancouver Island to the west, the Strait of Georgia to the north, mainland Washington state to the east, and the Olympic Peninsula to the south. To the southeast is Admiralty Inlet, the entrance to Puget Sound. (Photo courtesy of Creative Commons)
News

‘A bridge between cultures’

Mount Rushmore (National Park Service)
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

This June 15, 2015, file photo shows in the distance, part of the Resolution Copper Mining land-swap project in Superior, Ariz. A group of Apaches who have tried for years to reverse a land swap in Arizona that will make way for one of the largest and deepest copper mines in the U.S. sued the federal government Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Apache Stronghold argues in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona that the U.S. Forest Service cannot legally transfer land to international mining company Rio Tinto in exchange for eight parcels the company owns around Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
News

Lawmakers discuss bill trying to save Oak Flat

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington on Friday, Feb. 5. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Outside

US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11

In this image from video, Barry Brodd, a use of force expert testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Outside

Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd

Lt. Cmdr. Earnest Edwin Evans at the commissioning ceremony for the USS Johnston in Oct. 27, 1943. He was the destroyer’s commander until she was sunk in the Battle of Samar on Oct. 25, 1944, and was lost with the ship. (Photo courtesy of Cherokee Phoenix)
News

Sunken warship commanded by Cherokee found