Opinion stories related to COVID-19

Opinion: COVID-19: Survival in the time of scarcity is what we as Native people do best by Desi Rodriguez-Lonebear

Nations all across the world are exercising state authority to close their borders and protect their citizens from an invisible enemy. 114 of the total 195 countries have instituted travel restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 according to updated data on Friday March 27.

Opinion: What you need to know about the federal #COVIDー19 relief bill by Sarah Walters

Last week, the U.S. Congress passed the largest spending bill of its kind in history: more than $2 trillion to keep the economy afloat as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down businesses, schools, and normal activity across many parts of the globe.

The legislation — which follows two previous bills intended to expand coronavirus testing and expand paid sick leave protections — includes many important provisions that will impact the way tribes can respond to the pandemic.

Opinion: Serious advice for dealing with the pandemic by Darren Thompson

Tribal leaders urge Indian Country to stay home

Opinion: Flatten the curve by Rep. Tom Cole

With confirmed cases of COVID-19 multiplying rapidly across the nation and around the world, there is increasing concern about how to effectively slow the spread...

Opinion: One sure thing about COVID-19 by Elisabeth Rosenthal

It has been nearly three months since the first cases of new coronavirus pneumonia appeared in Wuhan, China.

Opinion: The anxiety from COVID-19 by Joe Biden

Across the nation many of us are feeling anxious about the rapid spread of COVID-19, known as the coronavirus.

Follow the Constitution and treat tribes as nations (not as a race)

Creator gave us life, liberty and a duty to Grandmother Earth

‘The Last Dance’ Episodes III & IV: Phil Jackson’s Natives influences

#KickinWithKolby — Thoughts from a Native sports fan #Sportzball

Dear High School Class of 2020

We are writing to tell you that we love you all, we celebrate you all, and we believe in you and your futures

Lethal contagions in Indian Country: Termination by DNA

‘We are witnessing the spread of a lethal new strain of the contagion euphemistically termed disenrollment’

High school seniors: College considerations during COVID-19

'As we move forward in uncertainty together, believe in yourself and the possibility of your future'

Water is Life: It’s Time

I would like to thank our congressional delegation and Governor Noem for their support

An open letter from President Rodney M. Bordeaux, Rosebud Sioux Tribe

Declaring support and visibility for Native students in higher education

Native students face the highest rates of inequity in higher education because of systemic and structural barriers

An open letter to Deb Haaland: Jewish Voice for Peace demonizes Indigenous people

Is one of the first Native American congresswomen in history supporting an organization that denies Jewish Indigeneity to Israel asks Samara Brill Alpern

The essence of tribal nations includes sovereignty

Working hard to serve Indian Country in this public health emergency and economic crisis

