Opinion stories related to COVID-19

Op-eds submitted to and published by Indian Country Today

Opinion: COVID-19: Survival in the time of scarcity is what we as Native people do best by Desi Rodriguez-Lonebear



Nations all across the world are exercising state authority to close their borders and protect their citizens from an invisible enemy. 114 of the total 195 countries have instituted travel restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 according to updated data on Friday March 27.

Opinion: What you need to know about the federal #COVIDー19 relief bill by Sarah Walters



Last week, the U.S. Congress passed the largest spending bill of its kind in history: more than $2 trillion to keep the economy afloat as the coronavirus pandemic shuts down businesses, schools, and normal activity across many parts of the globe.

The legislation — which follows two previous bills intended to expand coronavirus testing and expand paid sick leave protections — includes many important provisions that will impact the way tribes can respond to the pandemic.

Opinion: Serious advice for dealing with the pandemic by Darren Thompson



Tribal leaders urge Indian Country to stay home

Opinion: Flatten the curve by Rep. Tom Cole



With confirmed cases of COVID-19 multiplying rapidly across the nation and around the world, there is increasing concern about how to effectively slow the spread...

Opinion: One sure thing about COVID-19 by Elisabeth Rosenthal



It has been nearly three months since the first cases of new coronavirus pneumonia appeared in Wuhan, China.

Opinion: The anxiety from COVID-19 by Joe Biden



Across the nation many of us are feeling anxious about the rapid spread of COVID-19, known as the coronavirus.