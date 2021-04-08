Let Native people decide regarding their traditional lands

Let Native people decide regarding their traditional lands

Land conservationists and 21st-century colonialism
Author:
Publish date:

Peggy Berryhill, Mvskoke, is an award-winning journalist and the founder of the Native Media Resource Center. She lives in Mendocino County and is the owner and operator of community radio station KGUA in Gualala, California.

Land conservationists and 21st-century colonialism

In light of the racial reckoning that is taking place in America and coming on the heels of the revelations about John Muir, I thought it was time to visit the role of land conservancy.

For the second time in five years, conservationists have helped two tribes in California regain some land. On the surface that sounds great – Native people getting their ancestral lands back. With all due respect, let’s look at how this played out in Sonoma County when then tribal Chairman Reno Franklin joined with the County of Sonoma and The Trust for Public Land.

The 688-acre parcel was described as being “gifted” back to the Kashia Tribe, but in actuality, it was sold by the Richardson family, who accepted an offer of $6 million dollars; $500,000 came from the tribe.

This is a beautiful piece of the California coast with scenic Highway One meandering in front of it. Unlike most tribal land, there are no markers or signs that declare it Kashia land. Looking into the details of the land exchange document of June 2015 by the Coastal Conservancy entitled “Richardson Kashia Acquisition and California Coastal Trail Extension – Project No. 15-011-01”, you will find that there are so many restrictions put on the land by the conservationists that the tribe can do little more than assign pathways.

The project summary clearly spells out that the land can’t be used for economic development or for housing, something many Kashia residents would like, especially because it looks out over the pacific, and is part of their ancestral lands

To the north and south, white people have large developments with private access to fields and common areas. There is no chance for the Kashia to do this. There can be no development, no lodging to help with economic development but there will be walking trails and local native plants will bear signage attributing them with Kashia names and uses. Some Kashia citizens say, “We just wave at it as we drive by.”

A similar land return just occurred in Monterey. This time the Esselen Tribe is the recipient of land also imbued with many restrictions. The Los Angeles Times reported, “A $4.5 million land deal, brokered by Portland-based environmental group Western Rivers Conservancy, will return a 1,199-acre parcel of wilderness along the Little Sur River to the tribe in the name of conservation and cultural resilience. The transfer will mark the first land returned to the Esselen since they were displaced centuries ago.”

The Esselen Tribe is not a federally recognized tribe, however, their non-profit organization will hold the land in fee for the tribal members and they will have to follow a management program to keep the land. The tribe announced that they will build altars and a community house. They also expressed their hope to rebury their ancestors.

If these organizations can raise the number of funds they’ve demonstrated the need for so far, I think it’s time to help Native communities invest in lands that will benefit future generations and not be small tokens of Indian islands with little hope for economic development.

It’s time to let Native people decide what they want to do with their traditional lands, especially in a state where genocide was the official policy of the United States government.

In theory, conservationists helping Indians get land back seems like a good idea. But to this Indian, it looks like another form of colonization. In fairness, the Kashia in Sonoma County will be granted access to a section of the coast for the tradition of gathering seaweed. That’s mighty White of those folks.

The paternalistic attitudes imbued in these land agreements keep tribes’ hands tied behind their backs without offering any equity by treating Tribes as Sovereign Nations.

While ceremonies and other cultural practices are vital to tribes and Native communities, so is the ability of a tribe to take care of their people. Health care, education, housing and jobs are all a part of being a sovereign nation. Partnerships and alliances are needed.

Why not begin a new era that includes the leadership of tribal members on these boards?

How about respecting and supporting the rights of sovereign nations to decide what is best for their future?

In the “land of the free and home of the brave,” it’s the least conservationists can do.

Peggy Berryhill, Mvskoke, is an award-winning journalist and the founder of the Native Media Resource Center. She lives in Mendocino County and is the owner and operator of community radio station KGUA in Gualala, California.
Opinion

Let Native people decide regarding their traditional lands

Subsistence - Cutting Fish on the YukonThe fish wheel in the river turns on the Yukon's current. Fish are caught in the basket nets and dropped into a holding pen. This couple is getting 100 fish a day from the wheel. They will need all of it for themselves and their sled dogs this winter. (Courtesy of Creative Commons) Photo by Joseph
News

Fishing rights untouched in Alaska takeover of navigable waters

Navajo Rez Dogs are able to cope with sub zero temperatures during the winter months on the high deserts of the Colorado plateau and searing 120 degree dry heat of the summer. They are resilient creatures. But due to their feral nature, they can become dangerous to the community when they attack livestock and transients in search for food. (Photo by Donovan Shortey, Creative Commons)
News

Pandemic hinders vet service on Navajo Nation, dogs multiply

Tehassi Hill, tribal chairman of the Oneida Nation, stands outside a federal appeals court Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in New Orleans, following arguments on the constitutionality of a law giving Native American families preference in adoption of Native American children. A Texas-based federal judge ruled the 1978 law unconstitutional last year. Hill is among leaders of various Native American tribes hoping the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will reverse the ruling and uphold the law. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)
News

Child welfare law is battered by court. Still standing

AP20171015095824
Outside

Expert: Derek Chauvin never took knee off Floyd's neck area

An employee gets a dose of COVID-19 vaccine Monday, March 22, 2021 at a special vaccination site Bashas’ set up for its employees. More than 2.8 million vaccine doses had been distributed in Arizona to 1.8 million people as of Monday, according to state data. (Photo by Travis Robertson, Cronkite News)
Outside

Big new push to vaccinate older citizens

Bears Ears Buttes, the geological formation that gives the site in Utah its name. It's a 1.9 million-acre area that 24 tribes are working to protect, in collaboration with rock climbers, members of the U.S. Forest Service and conservationists, among others.
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy team nominees and appointees at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Outside

No timetable for withdrawal of troops after US, Iraq talks

Actors William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson of "Killers of the Flower Moon." (Photo courtesy of Osage News)
News

Indigenous actor joins ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ cast