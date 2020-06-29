Indian Country Today
Join me in voting yes: State Question 802 offers opportunity for Oklahoma

Bill Anoatubby

A vote for SQ 802 is a vote to bring more Oklahoma tax dollars home, directly helping more than 200,000 Oklahomans live healthier, more productive lives

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby

State Question 802 offers Oklahoma a unique opportunity to enhance the quality of health care available to all Oklahomans across our great state.

A vote for SQ 802 is a vote to bring more Oklahoma tax dollars home, directly helping more than 200,000 Oklahomans live healthier, more productive lives.

Oklahoma families across the state will feel the positive impact of this initiative as children, hardworking parents, grandparents on fixed incomes, and the disabled gain greater access to health care services.

Bringing these tax dollars back to our state will benefit all Oklahomans. It will help keep many rural hospitals open, strengthen our entire health care network, and improve health care for all the people of our state.

This initiative is an investment in our state which will help ensure people in rural areas and urban areas across the state have greater access to high-quality health care services for years to come.

In addition to the other benefits, this initiative also offers Oklahomans the opportunity to develop more effective health care solutions based on the needs of our local communities.

State Question 802 offers Oklahomans an opportunity to assume more responsibility for the health care system in our state. Together, we can develop our own path toward a more effective, efficient health care system.

Please join me June 30th by voting Yes on State Question 802. A vote for State Question 802 is a vote for a better future for all Oklahomans.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby

