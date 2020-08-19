Don't use the postal service as a political pawn

Universal mail-in voting is just another step towards socialism that will only create more problems than it will allegedly solve

Congressman Markwayne Mullin

Cherokee Nation

You may have heard recently the United States Postal Service (USPS) needs more money now or they will permanently shut their doors. That is simply not true. Speaker Pelosi is attempting to scare the American people into believing her baseless conspiracy theory so she can implement her universal mail-in voting scheme.

Under this scheme, Pelosi Democrats want to essentially eliminate in-person voting and send every person over the age of 18 a ballot to their home in order to cast their vote, regardless of whether or not they are registered to vote or if they even asked for a ballot. At one time or another, we have all received someone else’s mail in our mailboxes.

Sending every adult in the United States a ballot - whether or not they asked for one - undermines the integrity of our elections and creates an environment for voter fraud to run rampant.

Our election system is crucial to the foundation of our country and it must be secure. Every American should have confidence their vote will be counted. If you do not want to vote in-person because of health concerns, you can still request an absentee ballot be sent to you - just like you always have been able to do.

Universal mail-in voting is just another step towards socialism that will only create more problems than it will allegedly solve. Make no mistake, the Postal Service will not go under if we don’t give them money for universal mail-in voting.

The USPS provides a vital service to the American people, especially those in rural areas. 80 percent of veterans received their medications by mail, and more than half of small businesses rely on the USPS to do business.

In the CARES Act passed earlier this year, the Treasury Department lent the USPS $10 billion to help them through the pandemic.

We must continue to work to make the USPS more efficient and fiscally responsible so it can continue to serve the American people for generations to come.

It is reckless for Pelosi Democrats to attempt to use the Postal Service as a political pawn to push their socialist agenda.

Congressman Markwayne Mullin, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, serves Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District. Mullin serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change, the Subcommittee on Health, and the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. Mullin also serves as a member of the Republican Whip Team.

