Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Biden, Harris and Congress: ‘Restore the Mashpee Wampanoag reservation to federal status’

Brian L. Brown

In 2021, we are going back to the drawing board with the 117th Congress, but with a renewed sense of hope

Brian Lightfoot Brown
Enrolled citizen of the Narragansett Tribe

As the United States of America is in the midst of cleaning up a mess that the now-former President instigated, everyone is trying to regain their balance over the terrible insurrection at the Capitol building on January 6th.

Often lost in the shuffle of change are the needs, concerns and interests of this nation's Indigenous people. Native Americans are hoping that this time is finally our time. Tribes are currently battling this pandemic at the same time as we try to reclaim and hold onto our homelands and sovereign rights.

The Narragansett Tribe of Rhode Island, like many other tribes, are hoping that the Biden administration and the 117th Congress will be our turn to see our sovereignty upheld and our land permitted to follow land-into-trust. Elders have been waiting since they were young adults and the younger generations look forward to having more of a level playing field in order to be more self-sufficient.

On January 20, 2021, we welcomed in a new administration. As the 116th Congress has come to and end and we now prepare to start anew with the 117th Congress. The incoming administration and Congress must be held to their promises and duties to Indian Country.

In 2009, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down their Carcieri vs Salazar decision. The decision is based on the 1934 Indian Reorganization Act and the key phrase "now under federal jurisdiction."

Justice Clarence Thomas stated that "now" meant as of 1934 when the Indian Reorganization Act was enacted. This decision prohibits any tribe from placing their land into federal trust if they obtained federal status after 1934.

The Narragansett gained federal status in 1983, approximately a century after the Rhode Island General Assembly illegally "detribalized" them and sold off most of their land.

Under the Obama administration, the Mashpee Wampanoag, descendants of the very people who assisted the pilgrims in modern-day Plymouth, Massachusetts, placed 321 acres into federal trust and began construction on a resort and casino.

Just a few years later, under the Trump administration, the trust decision was being reversed. The 116th Congress passed HR 375, a Carcieri fix bill to allow all tribes to follow the land-into-trust process, regardless of when they gained federal recognition and HR 312, a bill to restore the Mashpee Wampanoag reservation to federal status, in the House. 

That was back in May of 2019. But both bills died on a back shelf in the U.S. Senate.

So now that we have moved on to the 117th Congress, bills like HR 312 and HR 375 must be started over, from scratch. The difference this time is that we are now able to work with a Biden administration that gives hope to Indian Country that our lands will be reaffirmed and protected.

It’s shameful that the Carcieri v. Salazar decision (2009) has still not been corrected. In its current state, tribes like the Narragansett are under the State of Rhode Island’s control, with tribal lands bound by the state's laws and taxes, excluding Aboriginal hunting and fishing rights.

It’s shameful that the Trump administration had tried to remove Mashpee Wampanoag reservation land from the federal trust, preventing the tribe from creating more jobs and providing for the community.

Indian Country is watching closely and waiting to see, not if but when the 117th Congress will move to finally right these wrongs.

While the Mashpee Wampanoag Reservation reaffirmation would help the Mashpee directly, it would also set a precedent for other tribes, like the Narragansett from neighboring Rhode Island, to follow.

Even further still, a long-overdue clean Carcieri fix would correct land-into-trust for the Narragansett, Mashpee Wampanoag, and the many other tribal nations impacted by the Carcieri decision.

The time to act is now. 

Please, President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the 117th Congress, don't let us down this time.

Brian Lightfoot Brown studied U.S. History at the University of Rhode Island and is an enrolled citizen of the Narragansett Tribe and a grand nephew of 1936 U.S. Olympian and 2-time Boston Marathon winner Ellison "Tarzan" Brown.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Declaring support and visibility for Native students in higher education

Native students face the highest rates of inequity in higher education because of systemic and structural barriers

Amanda R. Tachine

by

AbbyPerry

Looking forward to new leadership in 2021

Uplifting tribal nations and our treaty partner, the United States

Angelique EagleWoman

An open letter to Deb Haaland: Jewish Voice for Peace demonizes Indigenous people

Is one of the first Native American congresswomen in history supporting an organization that denies Jewish Indigeneity to Israel asks Samara Brill Alpern

Samara Brill Alpern

by

ALAMOSAURUS

The white supremacy of Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren has exhibited a wide-ranging pattern of dishonesty and contempt for Indigenous communities that disqualifies her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination

Twila Barnes

by

Dineh

Changing Elizabeth Warren's story to one about Native America

The majority of Americans know little to nothing about Native Americans, our issues, or our contributions

ICT OPINION

by

Guey

Indian Country will help bring light to America’s dark hour

I stand with President-Elect Biden who has repeatedly stated, 'Never bet against the American people.'

Ernie Stevens Jr.

Ruffling Feathers: Native American rights to their heritage

Feathers are an inherent right to Native Americans, and should be treated as such says Darcy J. Azure

Darcy J. Azure

by

Nmlakes

President Trump’s groundbreaking policy vision for Indian Country

Last week, President Trump announced his promise to Indian Country – a collaborative policy agenda titled ‘Putting America’s First Peoples First: Forgotten No More.’

ICT OPINION

by

Lisa V

PBS’ series “Native America” is not our Native America

There are many Native American filmmakers who should be telling this story

ICT OPINION

by

SirMuyska

The education of Elizabeth Warren

Senator Warren is a co-sponsor of Savanna’s Act which aims to fight the plague of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

ICT OPINION

by

Learning