Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

'Well-respected' White Mountain Apache medicine man dies

Indian Country Today

'Mr. Burnette was well-respected not only among the White Mountain Apache Tribe but throughout Arizona and Indian Country'

On June 16, the White Mountain Apache Tribe lost one of the greatest Medicine Men of modern times. Harris Burnette was a traditional Apache Medicine Man who conducted hundreds of Sunrise Dance Ceremonies throughout Western Apache lands over the span of four decades. 

His knowledge of traditional culture and language was monumental. He carried with him thousands of years of songs passed down to him from previous generations. He will always be known for his beautiful and powerful songs.

Harris was a truly remarkable man who led an incredible life that blessed many. He was known among all the Apache Tribes and had traveled to many places. Mr. Burnette was well-respected not only among the White Mountain Apache Tribe but throughout Arizona and Indian Country. He was a father, grandfather, uncle, mentor, teacher, and friend to many.

Medicine Man Harris Burnette of White Mountain Apache Tribe. (Photo courtesy of Silver Creek Mortuary)
Medicine Man Harris Burnette of White Mountain Apache Tribe. (Photo courtesy of Silver Creek Mortuary)

Harris was the leader of his singing group The Burnette Singers. His group traveled throughout the southwest to do prayer and Sunrise Dance ceremonies for many families. Many went to Harris for spiritual guidance and counsel. He was a storyteller and historian. He was the equivalent of a doctor of traditional and ecological knowledge.

Harris was taught by his late father Ernest Ryan Burnette Sr. As a young boy, Harris grew up in McNary, Az. He often reminisced about his upbringing in the tall pines. In his youth he sat long hours aside his father at ceremonies where he learned about becoming a traditional & spiritual leader. He had keen skills of listening and learning. Mr. Burnette was greatly admired by the people and communities he served in his traditional role throughout his life. He was revered as a major public figure in the Apache traditional lifeways and the spiritual wellbeing of the White Mountain Apache people.

Harris is survived by his wife, Rosemary Burnette; daughter, Kristy Taya Joy & Nicaela Joy; sisters, Benrita Mae Burnette & Dorene Burnette-Gatewood (Varnell Jr); brothers, R. Glenn Burnette (Sadie), Bruce Burnette (Renee) and Jeffery Burnette (Darilyn).

He is preceded in death by his mother, Eunice Carroll Stago; father, Ernest Ryan Burnette Sr. and daughter, Harriet Burnette.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Allison Harris Burnette to the Silver Creek Mortuary. 

ICT Phone Logo

This obituary originally can also be found at Silver Creek Mortuary. 

Comments

Obituaries

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Diné man was a proud dad, 'someone you could lean on'

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Kalle Benallie

Officer Michael Lee was ‘a protector of his community’

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Kalle Benallie

Father, son die from COVID-19 within days of each other

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Indian Country Today

by

Juan382

Lummi hereditary chief ‘lived up to his responsibility’ each day

Culture bearer Bill Tsi’li’xw James was a knowledge keeper, basket and wool weaver, environmental advocate and more

Richard Walker

Ojibwe journalist dies at age 57

Correction: Mark Anthony Rolo 'was first and foremost a journalist with a strong sense of social justice and a pen that could be withering at times'

Indian Country Today

Native rights advocate dies at age 72

Michael Dennis Mahsetky's 'endless accomplishments made his family very proud and his exuberant personality drew in everyone who met him'

Indian Country Today

Ray Cook, co-founder of Native American Journalists Association, Marine Corps veteran dies at 62

Ray Cook, Akwesasne Mohawk, worked for Akwesasne Notes, Indian Time news, Indian Country Today and was a founder of Akwesasne Freedom Radio

Alex Jacobs

by

wilson in

Singing on a sacred pollen path: In Loving Memory - Leonda Jean Levchuk

Leonda Jean Levchuk: Mother, daughter, sister, public relations professional, mentor to many, a loving, caring friend to all who knew her. Dec. 15, 1970 ~ May 5, 2019

Vincent Schilling

by

Margaretdv

Family obituary: Juanita Ahtone, Kiowa

Services will be in Carnegie Oklahoma on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

by

SamJ

Obituary: James Buck King, Sr. ‘he loved painting’

The Navajo artist learned his craft as a child

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

by

Redtailhawkwoman