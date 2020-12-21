Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Standing Rock man remembered for service to tribe

This 2013 photo shows Jesse Taken Alive testifying in Bismarck, North Dakota, before the Task Force on American Indian Children Exposed To Violence. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

The Associated Press

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — Jesse Taken Alive advocated for tribes as they sought the return of the remains of ancestors, as well as artifacts taken from their graves.

His advocacy prompted Congress in 1990 to pass the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, which spells out the process by which remains and items are to be returned to tribes from museums, federal agencies and elsewhere.

The former chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe died last week after contracting COVID-19, about a month after his wife passed away from the coronavirus, his family said.  

Jesse "Jay" Taken Alive, 65, was hospitalized in late October and died Dec. 14, according to his brother, Virgil Taken Alive. 

His wife, Cheryl Taken Alive, 64, died Nov. 11, according to an obituary.

Jesse Taken Alive taught Lakota culture and language at a school in his hometown of McLaughlin, South Dakota, until he became ill, his brother said. The students called him "Lala Jay." Lala is the Lakota word for grandfather.

"He took a lot of pride in that," Virgil Taken Alive told the Bismarck Tribune.

Jesse Taken Alive won a seat on the Tribal Council in 1991 and spent 24 years in tribal government, serving as its chairman from 1993 to 1997. 

He accumulated a lot of documents during that time and stored them in boxes at home, his brother said.

"He liked to hoard all this tribal council stuff," Virgil Taken Alive said, recalling a recent day when the family wanted to clear some space in the basement. "His oldest son said to me, 'I need your help because Dad won't let us throw this stuff away.'"

A private funeral service for Taken Alive and his wife will be held Tuesday at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge, South Dakota, and will be livestreamed on Facebook.  

The Standing Rock Sioux Reservation straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border.

AP Logo little

Read more Portraits from the Pandemic: https://indiancountrytoday.com/obituaries/

Comments

Obituaries

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Teenager was always smiling

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Kalle Benallie

The essence of spiritual authority

Edward Benton-Banai, was born Bawdwaywidun Benaisee, “The Sounding Out of a Thunderbird” in the old Ojibway Indian Village of Round Lake

Indian Country Today

Ray Cook, co-founder of Native American Journalists Association, Marine Corps veteran dies at 62

Ray Cook, Akwesasne Mohawk, worked for Akwesasne Notes, Indian Time news, Indian Country Today and was a founder of Akwesasne Freedom Radio

Alex Jacobs

by

wilson in

Singing on a sacred pollen path: In Loving Memory - Leonda Jean Levchuk

Leonda Jean Levchuk: Mother, daughter, sister, public relations professional, mentor to many, a loving, caring friend to all who knew her. Dec. 15, 1970 ~ May 5, 2019

Vincent Schilling

by

Margaretdv

Family obituary: Juanita Ahtone, Kiowa

Services will be in Carnegie Oklahoma on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

by

SamJ

'Everybody in the world' was asking for Rance Sneed's art

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Eddie Chuculate

by

Bearpaw

Therese Agnes Marie Martin devoted her life to the Lakota language

'Some of the happiest moments of my life were when I was a teacher, being able to speak and share our language once again'

Indian Country Today

AIM co-founder Eddie Benton-Banai dies

Updated: The Anishinaabe Ojibwe man made a life of promoting sovereignty and connecting tribal citizens with their spirituality

Associated Press

by

caniscandida

Obituary: James Buck King, Sr. ‘he loved painting’

The Navajo artist learned his craft as a child

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

by

Redtailhawkwoman

Former Alaska Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott dies

Updated: Mallott got his start in public life at age 22, when he was elected mayor of his home village of Yakutat

Indian Country Today

by

Kamden3928