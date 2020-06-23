Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Navajo man loved coaching, hunting: 'He touched a lot of hearts'

Marcus Pino Sr. (Photo courtesy of Daniels Family Funeral Services)

Dalton Walker

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Marcus Pino Sr. had a passion for basketball and captured his 100th career win in February as the Alamo Navajo High School boys’ coach in New Mexico.

It was one of the last basketball games the 42-year-old father of five would coach.

Pino, Navajo, died on April 16 from complications related to COVID-19. 

He leaves behind two sons, three daughters, a granddaughter and fiance Delfina Monte.

“He loved the game, and he loved learning about the game,” Alamo Navajo Athletic Director Barbara Gordon told the Navajo Times. “He sought out other coaches, and he learned from them.”

Pino had coached the team for the past seven seasons. He also enjoyed hunting, attending church and spending time with his family.

His death was “such a shock and happened suddenly,” according to his obituary. The Navajo Times reported Pino didn’t have any underlying health conditions.

“He was a well-known, respected man,” his obituary read. “Loved by many, he touched a lot of hearts.”

ICT Phone Logo

_

Read more Portraits from the Pandemic: https://indiancountrytoday.com/obituaries/

_

Comments

Obituaries

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nazko First Nation man had a 'wonderful energy'

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Kalle Benallie

'Well-respected' White Mountain Apache medicine man dies

'Mr. Burnette was well-respected not only among the White Mountain Apache Tribe but throughout Arizona and Indian Country'

Indian Country Today

by

dzilligaisian

Diné man was a proud dad, 'someone you could lean on'

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Kalle Benallie

Officer Michael Lee was ‘a protector of his community’

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Kalle Benallie

Father, son die from COVID-19 within days of each other

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Indian Country Today

by

Juan382

Lummi hereditary chief ‘lived up to his responsibility’ each day

Culture bearer Bill Tsi’li’xw James was a knowledge keeper, basket and wool weaver, environmental advocate and more

Richard Walker

Ray Cook, co-founder of Native American Journalists Association, Marine Corps veteran dies at 62

Ray Cook, Akwesasne Mohawk, worked for Akwesasne Notes, Indian Time news, Indian Country Today and was a founder of Akwesasne Freedom Radio

Alex Jacobs

by

wilson in

Singing on a sacred pollen path: In Loving Memory - Leonda Jean Levchuk

Leonda Jean Levchuk: Mother, daughter, sister, public relations professional, mentor to many, a loving, caring friend to all who knew her. Dec. 15, 1970 ~ May 5, 2019

Vincent Schilling

by

Margaretdv

Family obituary: Juanita Ahtone, Kiowa

Services will be in Carnegie Oklahoma on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

by

SamJ

Obituary: James Buck King, Sr. ‘he loved painting’

The Navajo artist learned his craft as a child

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

by

Redtailhawkwoman