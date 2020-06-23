Navajo man loved coaching, hunting: 'He touched a lot of hearts'

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Marcus Pino Sr. had a passion for basketball and captured his 100th career win in February as the Alamo Navajo High School boys’ coach in New Mexico.

It was one of the last basketball games the 42-year-old father of five would coach.

Pino, Navajo, died on April 16 from complications related to COVID-19.

He leaves behind two sons, three daughters, a granddaughter and fiance Delfina Monte.

“He loved the game, and he loved learning about the game,” Alamo Navajo Athletic Director Barbara Gordon told the Navajo Times. “He sought out other coaches, and he learned from them.”

Pino had coached the team for the past seven seasons. He also enjoyed hunting, attending church and spending time with his family.

His death was “such a shock and happened suddenly,” according to his obituary. The Navajo Times reported Pino didn’t have any underlying health conditions.

“He was a well-known, respected man,” his obituary read. “Loved by many, he touched a lot of hearts.”

