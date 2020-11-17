Native musician, activist Richie Plass dies after battle with cancer

Plass traveled across the country as the curator of his highly regarded exhibit, "Bittersweet Winds," a collection of Native stereotypical representations of Native people

At the request of his basketball coach and the athletic director, Richie Plass, 16, reluctantly agreed to play the Indian mascot at his school, Shawano Community High.

Plass, who was Menominee and Stockbridge-Munsee, and had grown up on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Wisconsin, asked community members about this. They approved of his request. He was a hit with the crowd.

Though he told the coach and athletic director it was a one-time thing, he was asked to perform again. At a school away game he was ridiculed and faced racially-based insults. He vowed never to do it again.

Years later, Plass traveled across the country as the curator and organizer of his highly regarded exhibit, "Bittersweet Winds," a collection of Native symbolism, caricatures, and stereotypical representations of Native people in modern culture.

His efforts resulted in the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to implement a resolution calling for Wisconsin schools to end Native mascots. Though the resolution failed, Plass brought awareness to a compelling issue.

Eventually, 36 schools in Wisconsin changed their mascots.

Plass was also in the musical group, "The Flying Feather Band." He spoke about his life experience and shared his music on the Native Trailblazers radio program.

Obituary from Swedeburg Funeral Home below: