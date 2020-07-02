Father of 8 was a gifted cook, jack-of-all-trades

PORTRAITS FROM THE PANDEMIC

Joseph Alan Skye Sr., 35, of Swiftbird, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Due to current COVID-19 regulations set forward by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Council, a private service was held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the LaPlant Pow-Wow Grounds. Burial took place in St. Paul’s Episcopal Cemetery, LaPlant.

He was born Aug. 13, 1984, to Dallas Skye and Roy Hale Jr. in Gettysburg, South Dakota. Joe went to the elementary school in Gettysburg, then moved to Swiftbird, where he continued his education at LaPlant, South Dakota. He participated in cross-country and went to state in eighth grade while being coached by Mr. Mink, Wings of America.

He didn’t attend a trade school, but he specialized in carpentry and machine work. He was mostly self-taught but was also mentored by Andrew “Tubby” Mound and Robby Robideau. Joe had a very good work ethic, and he was a jack-of-all-trades as he also worked with Ludeman Fencing alongside Arnold Provincial Jr. and Robby Robideau in 2009. He was a gifted cook.

In 2003, Joe met Misty Red Nest in Brookings and had three of his children: Joseph Jr., Kameron, and Lean Skye. He met Samantha Herrald in 2008 and to that union five children were born: Emily, Colton, Bre’ly, Roman, and Rebecca Skye. He was a family man and a good father who loved being around his kids. He always made sure they were OK.

Before entering the spirit world, he lived a simple life in Swiftbird and worked at Wal-Mart in Pierre.

