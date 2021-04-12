Anna Mae Morris courageously fought to survive her battle with COVID-19

Our beautiful mother, Anna Mae Morris prayed and courageously fought to survive her battle with COVID-19. We prayed and we stayed by her side until her very last breath on Good Friday, April 2, 2021. She was 60 years old.



That’s the thing about prayer and life, you don’t always get what you want, or the answer you seek.



When our lives are invaded by struggles and heartache, by senseless tragedies and loss, we often find ourselves asking, “Why are we going through this?” We question and second guess every decision and desperately search for any answer that would make it all make sense. There are no good answers, no reasoning or solution that can take away the frustration, confusion, pain and heartache that you feel when you lose your mother so senselessly.



But there is a promise that we will cling to, as our mother did.



“For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.” Romans 8:18



God has promised that our darkest days, that every suffering and sorrow will not be in vain, but used to serve the purpose and glory of the Kingdom of God. It was not our mother’s time and we were not ready to let her go, but we know that it was well with her soul because her glory had been revealed as she was received into heaven.



Anna was a beautifully complicated human being born on March 19, 1961. She was a fearless, funny and beautiful Otoe-Missouria and Choctaw woman. She was the epitome of small but mighty, a trailblazer and an unconquerable woman of faith.



During her time here on earth, she wore many hats. She was a minister, singer, firefighter, security guard, aerobics instructor, manager, community health representative and a vicious Aggravation and Scrabble player, but all these roles paled in comparison to the role that revealed her true purpose and bliss, Grandmother.



Anna Mae Morris was survived by and will be forever remembered by her children, Johnnie Jae, Josh Helt, Elijah Helt and Rhemie Helt (Martin Baca), her best friend, John Helt, her siblings, Susan Ahdokobo, Michael Morris, Thomas McGlaslin, her "Down South" family the Wesleys, her nephews and nieces, Mike Ahdokobo (Tarrah), Rudy Ahdokobo (Susie), Allen D. Ahdokobo Jr, David Morris Jr. (Kelsey), Janet Whiteman, Claudetta M Buttery, and her Otoe friend, Tammy FawFaw and family.

Anna will forever be loved, missed and fondly remembered by her true pride and joy, her grandchildren, Josh Helt, Thiago “Goobie” Helt, Lexi Baca, Emma Baca, Gracie Baca, Mikaylyn and Michael Ahdokobo. She is also survived and loved by her extended family, friends and tribal nations.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. John and Claudette Morris, great-grandparents Johnny and Minnie Moore, brother David Morris, cousins Robert "Groce" Moore, Bruce Hess, brother-in-law, Allen Dale Ahdokobo Sr. and many beloved friends and family.



A private service for immediate and family was held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 7 pm at the Otoe Baptist Church in Red Rock, Oklahoma. A traditional feast was held at noon on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Otoe Baptist Church. A private graveyard service was held for the family.

Anna Mae Morris' obituary is located here on the Poteet Funeral Home site.