Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

What's wrong with X? The dumb way your fans behave

Mark Trahant

Newscast for July 15. Conversation with Suzan Harjo

Suzan Harjo has been at the center of so many changes in our society for a long time.

She has been a reporter. She’s a poet. And a museum curator. The executive director of the National Congress of American Indians. And she’s helping reframe ideas about racism and sports for decades.

In so many ways what happened to the Washington NFL team seemed to happen in an instant, but of course, it did not. And the work of Suzan Harjo testifies to that fact.

Suzan Harjo is Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee.

A few of her comments. 

“You can imagine what the people in the corporate headquarters of FedEx and Nike and PepsiCo and Bank of America and Target and Walmart and everyone else, amazon.com, thought when they saw people demonstrating in over 700 cities at the same time. And why? Because we all witnessed the same man, George Floyd get murdered on television and it was repulsive and riveting and sad and made you want to do something about anything.”

“After all these decades that we've been decrying the stereotype of the Native person, the stereotype of a woman on the butter box and boycotting Land O'Lakes. All these years and what changed there? Well, I have to think it's that they got a woman CEO. It may not have been her passion, it may not have been her goal, but that's when this occurred that she stopped it and said, we're going back to celebrating the farmer.”

"It took people working, Native people working from the early sixties with Clyde Warrior and others. In other States, he was the one who was doing it in Oklahoma, getting rid of Little Red at the University of Oklahoma.”

“It took people of color, lots of students of color across the University of Oklahoma campus women, the women's groups, the women committees, women's commissions. It took faculty. It took, of course the students and it took the administration and it took the National Indian Youth Council having a demonstration, a sit in and the chancellor's office out in the hallway. And no one could go to work in that office. And that was the tipping point where the chancellor said, okay, it'll be retired. And that was 1970. And here we are just a mere half century later.”

“They always are difficult because people say, ‘Braves, what's wrong with that? Warriors, what's wrong? Well, it's the dumb way your fans behave for one, it's all the Tomahawk chopping, it's the war painting, the woo, woo, wooing, the fake dyed turkey feathers and chicken feather headdresses, the so-called Indian clothes, the so-called Indian dances. It's all of that. And it's putting up people you say, you revered, you say, you honor you're exposing them to mockery.”

“So people would say, now we're going to have to change the name of our schools or our parks. No, there's honor naming a park that, there's honor in naming your school, but it would be like having a park that was the African Americans. And then having Dr. Martin Luther King jr. High school, and then having the N word as the football team, as the basketball team or having the S word, I even hate to say, but people don't know what that means. It's the word squaw, having that as the name of the women's teams, these are not honorifics. They're brutal insults.”

What's next? 

"How about financing some statues of Mative peoples? Some sculptures of Native people? How about employing some of our artists who can make some of these beautiful tributes that don't have to even be of people they can be of the spirit of the world.”

Mark Trahant anchored today's show. Carina Dominguez reported the COVID-19 data

Indian Country Today - small phone logo

.
Indian Country Today, LLC., is a non-profit, public media enterprise. Reader support is critical. 

Comments

Newscasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Treaties are still in full force'

Newscast for July 14th; headlines and interview with John Echohawk

Mark Trahant

Never say NEVER about social change

The whole movement is not just about the Washington team but about the use of our likeness as Indian people and how that likeness is not really honorific

Mark Trahant

One busy week for Indian Country news

Friday reporter roundtable: Treaty of 1866, A football team searches for a new name, and COVID-19 still rages

Patty Talahongva

Native sports: From the 'rez to the pros

NDNSports is a platform to highlight Native athletes who are excelling at the highest level in college sports and professional sports

Patty Talahongva

by

samwil

Ruining the Hamptons? A 10,000 year response

The Shinnecock gained federal recognition in 2010

Patty Talahongva

commUnity film festival features history, activism and stories about Native women

It's the first on-line film festival produced by Vision Maker Media

Patty Talahongva

by

AnnaMike

America 'called out' to re-examine white supremacy at Mount Rushmore

We can't tell history that way anymore ... it's just unacceptable

Patty Talahongva

Independence Day: No more racist mascots

Crystal Echo Hawk, founder of IllumiNative  and Joseph Gone, professor of anthropology at Harvard University join the conversation.

Patty Talahongva

Good COVID-19 medicine: Gratitude

Even our traditional healers are well aware of the science behind the pandemic

Patty Talahongva

Winners and losers (Hint it's DC's NFL team)

Washington's NFL team loses support after group of investors asks FedEx, Pepsi-Co and Nike, to terminate all business relationships with the team until the name is changed

Patty Talahongva