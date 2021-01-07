Violence in the 'citadel of democracy'

Walter Lamar is on today's show to help answer the question everyone is asking: Where were the police as protesters stormed the United States Capitol?

Joining us today to look at how law enforcement is trained to handle protestors is Blackfeet citizen Walter Lamar. For 18 years Walter served as a supervisory special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He now provides law enforcement and security consulting services to tribal governments.

And also on the newscast is Diné and Dakota journalist Jacqueline Keeler. Based in Portland, Oregon, she's editor-in-chief of Pollen Nation magazine. Jacqueline is the author of the upcoming book "Standoff: Standing Rock, the Bundy Movement, and the American Story of Sacred Lands."

"I watched it just like everybody else, slack jawed, disbelieving. But the fact as I've watched it because of my experience and as you mentioned in the FBI and at the Bureau of Indian Affairs I served at the department of Interior subsequent and immediately subsequent to 9/11. And there I was working to protect the nation's dams, icons and monuments."

"And in 2016, I went to work at the Pentagon at the Pentagon force protection agency to protect the Pentagon. So I know exactly what physical security, what force protection is and what we saw at the United States Capitol yesterday was not that. Interestingly enough president elect Biden yesterday in his message to the country referred to the capitol as the citadel of democracy, the citadel of democracy, the icon of our democracy."

"They know what physical security is. They know how to enact physical security. So the fact that there was no real planning yesterday, or sadly there could have been, and that planning was simply to give ground and give way and allow them to take control of the citadel of democracy. That's the part that is most troubling."

"I think I took four years to finish my book, it was originally a book about Standing Rock, but I had to include my coverage of the Bundy takeovers here in Oregon, because that's how I started out in January 2016 was covering that for Indian Country Today and then ended it in December at Standing Rock."

"And I noticed at the time, the huge contrast in the response and by the sheriffs of each county particularly, and the very strong military response to an unarmed, non-violent protest by water protectors at Standing Rock versus that of an armed protest at the Malheur wildlife refuge here in Oregon."

"I have to be honest that I was expecting this this month. Maybe not this soon to this extent, but I was expecting something like this having studied these groups for four years now. In my book I compared the two families involved and two families, one of my own, my grandmother's family and her cousin, Vine Deloria, Jr."

