The Oglala Lakota's historical first

On today's show you'll hear from Indian County Today's Mary Annette Pember, Mark Trahant, and correspondent Carina Dominguez.

It's an all Indian Country Today show! National correspondent Mary Annette Pember joins the show to share more about her story on a historical first for the Oglala Lakota in South Dakota.

Plus our editor Mark Trahant tells us about one school in northwest New Mexico using it's busses to bring Navajo Nation students some essential items

And our newscast's own correspondent Carina Dominguez has a story on Indigenous boxer Kali Reis and her recent WBA belt win.

Some quotes from today's show.

Mary Annette Pember:

"Well their election occurred on the same day that the presidential election occurred and they elected as their vice president, Alicia Mousseau, who is openly LGBTQ. She identifies as lesbian and she made that known during her campaign. It certainly wasn't the centerpiece of her campaign but she was very open about it. And as far as we know she's the first person to ever do that, to run openly as an LGBTQ person."

"She's a clinical psychologist trained at the University of Wyoming. She told me initially she was really interested in political science, but really didn't know if that was something that she could make a living from. She realized that what she was really interested in is what makes people tick and what motivates folks and what goes on with them. I think she spoke a lot about, in working with the community, about going a couple steps upstream to look at issues that challenge the community. So one of the things I think that would prepare her to do something like that is that she works for this organization. It's actually housed at the University of Montana in Missoula. I can't remember the exact name off the top of my head, but it's this national organization for addressing trauma. They train tribal organizations, they offer support to infuse their various programs with trauma informed services."

Mark Trahant:

"The school bus isn't bringing children to their lessons anymore - it's bringing the lessons to them. The vehicle winds its way through the Navajo nation, dropping off supplies to those stuck at home during the pandemic. The deliveries are more than just school work. At Cuba High School, staff send out lots of essentials."

"Milk and prepared food is next to be loaded onto the buses. The arrival of the creaky vehicles will be a welcome break in the boredom of a long day for high school students. The internet is useful at school. But non-existent for many rural homes. That means high school student Cyliss Castillo has to struggle … just to do his studies. The school has sent out 100 usb "slap bracelets" preloaded with homework, lectures, and reading materials."

Carina Dominguez:

"Before Kali Reis was known as “K.O.” Mequinonoag in the ring, jabbing her way to boxing titles, she was raised in her traditional ways by her mother. Both are enrolled members of the Seaconke Wampanoag tribe in Rhode Island. Reis also traces her ancestry to the Nipmuc and Cherokee nations - and to the islands of Cape Verde, off the coast of Africa. In her preteens she was motivated to focus on boxing."

"Her first coach was former boxer Domingo Tall Dog Monroe, a citizen of the Narragansett tribe. She never let the social constructs of race or gender define her. Instead, she channeled the energy from her trauma and the stereotypes into boxing. She says boxing is her medicine. Over the years she’s learned her combinations, from a combination of coaches."

Patty Talahongva, Hopi, is executive producer of Indian Country Today. She is also the anchor of the weekday newscast. Follow her on Twitter: @WiteSpider.

Mary Annette Pember, citizen of the Red Cliff Ojibwe tribe, is national correspondent for Indian Country Today. On Twitter: @mapember. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Pember loves film, books and jingle dress dancing.

Mark Trahant, Shoshone-Bannock, is editor of Indian Country Today. On Twitter: @TrahantReports Trahant is based in Phoenix.

Carina Dominguez, Pascua Yaqui, is a correspondent for the Indian Country Today Newscast. She covers news, politics and environmental issues. She’s most familiar with southwest tribes and splits her time between Phoenix, Arizona and New York, New York. CarinaDominguez@indiancountrytoday.com, Twitter: @Carinad7, Instagram: @CarinaNicole7

