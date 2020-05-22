Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Reporters' roundtable on COVID-19

Indian Country Today

Eddie Chuculate, Creek and Cherokee, and  Kolby KickingWoman, a reporter for Indian Country Today are on today's roundtable discussion.

Chuculate is based in Minneapolis, MN and is reporting on the Native Americans living in the city. He's covered the death of one beloved community member, as well as a program to feed elders during this pandemic. 

Here are a few comments from Chuculate: 

“Jerry James Lightfeather was from Bois Forte in Northern Minnesota. 

“His brother said that the one day he came down with it (COVID-19), they took him to the hospital by ambulance and then his brother was notified he was in the VA hospital for about three weeks.”

“This was slow-down hill death, he was a smoker and had diabetes and it just attacked his respiratory system.”

“He was a fluent Ojibwe speaker and anytime someone needed a translation or to do ceremonies, he was one of the people they would call and he was always willing to do it.”

"On his birthday they set up a video monitor visit with his brother and his brother was able to take a screenshot and he's laying in his bed. You can tell he’s got a big smile on his face; the next day he died.”

“It’s unfortunate that the virus attacks the population that you know is fluent and those who know all the traditions and are willing to share them. It just so happens that they're in that demographic.”

Kolby KickingWoman is based in Washington, D.C. He's been covering two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, McGirt Vs. Oklahoma and Mashpee Wampanoag Vs. DOI.

 Also on Indian Country Today, Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye reports updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country.

The anchor and executive producer of the program is Patty Talahongva. 

Comments

Newscasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Heavens: John Herrington gets isolation

Advice from astronaut John Herrington, Chickasaw, is that the bad stuff is on the outside, so if you go make sure that you mitigate that risk

Indian Country Today

Cheyenne River: 'This is our home and everybody stepped up to protect it'

We've had to take these actions cause, had we waited for anybody who knows what condition we'd be in today

Indian Country Today

by

Briantiger1974

Practicing self sovereignty during COVID-19

When you're in charge of yourself, that is a sovereign moment

Indian Country Today

Chicago: This is still Indian land

A loud and proud city that loves that designation 'urban Indian'

Indian Country Today

by

BlackCloud.

COVID-19 and sports in Native American communities

Conversation is a joint production between Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University and Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today

'Really frustrated' trying to get people to stay home

Indian Country Today reporters' roundtable for Friday May 15

Indian Country Today

Will COVID-19 create smoke-free casinos?

Commercial tobacco is not our tobacco

Indian Country Today

by

Gall

COVID-19: 'We have a wildfire burning around us'

Our messaging to the Hopi people is just to remind them that these dangers are still out there

Indian Country Today

Beyond the sensational rhetoric: 'Only Congress can disestablish, diminish or undo a reservation'

We're fighting to protect the people within our borders and we'll do everything we can to do so

Indian Country Today

by

WSullivan

COVID-19 in Massachusetts; the place of the great hill

We look at this virus...as an agent of change

Indian Country Today