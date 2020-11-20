Indian Country Today
Reporters' Roundtable: Art murals, COVID-19

Indian Country Today

On today's Reporters Roundtable, we're welcoming Sandra Hale Schulman and Winonah Leader Charge to the show to talk about mural artists and an update on how the Winnebago are faring in the pandemic.

It's Friday, and you know what that means. It's time for another Reporters' Roundtable with journalists who have the pulse of Indian Country.

Sandra Hale Schulman is a freelancer who writes for us quite often, and she just featured some amazing mural artists.

Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate citizen Winonah Leader Charge is the editor of the Winnebago Indian News, and she joins us to give us an update on the Winnebago tribe.

Some quotes from today's show:

Sandra Hale Schulman

"Nanibah Chacon was born in Gallup and she lives now in Albuquerque. She said she was always drawing from a young age. She was approached about a year ago to do a residency, she said, in Tulsa, by Yatika Fields, who's running an Indigenous mural series there. But because of the pandemic, she couldn't come and do the residency."

"So instead they said, 'Well, let's find a mural space for you.' And as the pandemic wore on, Nanibah started saying, 'I miss being connected with people. I miss powwows. I miss dancing.' So these were the things she started focusing on for her mural. Then she hooked up with a group called Post Traditional collective, a women's organization that makes the beautiful moccasins out in Tulsa." 

"So they sent her actual moccasins, and she used those as the basis for her design. And the mural is just stunning, the closeup of these dancing, kicking moccasins with the beautiful beadwork and everything. It's just a really, really lovely mural. And it's near the Indian Health Services, which is important because this is where the community goes."

Winonah Leader Charge

"The COVID-19 rates are actually increasing, unfortunately. The Winnebago community has been doing such a wonderful job with following all the CDC guidelines. Wearing the masks, hand sanitizer. We have checks before we could go into buildings, temperature checks. The Winnebago community has been very diligent with their COVID-19 prevention."

"Back when this all began, the tribal council put in a mandate: no masks, no service. So you have to have face covering in any business that you went to or within, and within the community as a whole, you are required to wear a mask."

"Everyone has been really good at following the request of wearing a mask within the community and have been following the CDC guidelines. We actually did get a compliment from a state nominee. She came to visit us, and she said that she's been traveling all over Nebraska and she was really impressed with how diligent the Winnebago community has been with taking all the precautions and guidelines to prevent the COVID-19 spread."

Patty Talahongva, Hopi, is executive producer of Indian Country Today. She is also the anchor of the weekday newscast. Follow her on Twitter: @WiteSpider.

