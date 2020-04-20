Newscast with guest Rep. Deb Haaland

“We want to make sure that Indian Country has what it needs to fight this virus.”

U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, joined Indian Country Today's newscast Monday, discussing federal funding, the push to reopen the economy and more. Here are some highlights:

The congresswoman says she and other Democrats fought feverishly to obtain $8 billion in federal funding when the administration initially left tribes out of the relief act.

In the next round of relief, Haaland is pushing for broadband access across Indian Country so students can attend school from home.



The New Mexico Democrat says it’s “extremely dangerous” for President Donald Trump to encourage people to go out and ignore stay-at-home orders. Trump has sent conflicting signals, backing federal guidelines that leave decisions to governors while voicing support for protests over stay-at-home orders.

Haaland says infection rates must be low to safely open the economy.



Her message for kids: "I want them to know that I'm doing everything I can to keep their parents and their grandparents safe."

Also on the daily newscast, Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye reports the updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country.

The host of the program is Patty Talahongva, executive producer of Indian Country Today.