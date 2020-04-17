Indian Country Today
Newscast with a reporters' roundtable

Each Friday is a reporters' roundtable to discuss the coverage of COVID-19 and its impact on Indian Country. Today's guests are Chris Johnson, a reporter for Kalihwisaks, the newspaper for the Oneida Nation in Wisconsin, and Joaqlin Estus, national correspondent for Indian Country Today. Estus is based in Anchorage. 

Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye reports the updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country.

The host of the program is Patty Talahongva, executive producer of Indian Country Today.

Newscast with astronaut John Herrington

What is it like in true isolation? John Herrington, Chickasaw, spent 14 days in space aboard the International Space Station. He spent 10 days underwater training for another mission.

Newscast with guest President Twyla Baker

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town, North Dakota, is one of 37 tribal colleges each facing challenges related to the pandemic

Newscast with guest Rep. Deb Haaland

“We want to make sure that Indian Country has what it needs to fight this virus.”

Newscast with guest Vern Jefferson, COVID-19 survivor

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m. Eastern time on our platform.

Newscast with guest Notah Begay, III

Newscast with guest Regis Pecos

Newscast with guest Fawn Sharp

A newscast for these times

Letter from the editor: Indian Country Today launched a daily newscast last week; it will now be aired on FNX/First Nations Experience at 7 pm Monday through Friday

Mark Trahant

Newscast with a reporters' roundtable

Friday, April 10: Newscast posted weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with in-depth coverage on COVID-19

Newscast with guest Shelly Diaz

Thursday, April 9: Newscast posted weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with in-depth coverage on COVID-19

