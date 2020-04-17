Newscast with a reporters' roundtable

Indian Country Today will post its weekday newscast at 4 p.m. Eastern time on our platform.

Each Friday is a reporters' roundtable to discuss the coverage of COVID-19 and its impact on Indian Country. Today's guests are Chris Johnson, a reporter for Kalihwisaks, the newspaper for the Oneida Nation in Wisconsin, and Joaqlin Estus, national correspondent for Indian Country Today. Estus is based in Anchorage.

Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye reports the updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country.

The host of the program is Patty Talahongva, executive producer of Indian Country Today.