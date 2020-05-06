Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Newscasts
Coronavirus

May 20 court date set for Mashpee Wampanoag

Indian Country Today

'Traditionally we had 14,000 square acres, which is incredible, today 320 acres'

Mashpee Wampanoag Chairman Cedric Cromwell spoke to Indian Country Today Wednesday from his home in Attleboro, MA. 

Besides dealing with this global pandemic, the tribe is fighting to keep it's land in trust and will go to court on May 20, 2020. 

A few of his comments: 

"We're in the 400-year anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower where the pilgrims came through our homelands in 1620 and my tribal nation, the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation, greeted them and helped them through their first harsh winters and taught them how to thrive and survive on this land."

"Talk about a slap in the face on March 27th I received a call from the Department of Interior BIA and I'm thinking that they want to talk to us about the pandemic. You know, what we're going through, how we can help, and you know, that's how naive I was."

"Four o'clock on March 27th in the midst of the pandemic, we are scrambling, our people are afraid, nervous... And Darryl LaCounte gets on the phone and says the bad news, 'I've been informed by secretary Bernhardt of the Department of Interior to take your land out of trust."

"So we filed a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the United States Department of Interior Secretary."

"We, in fact, gave up the first piece of land and formed Plymouth Colony, which was the anchor in creating the United States of America."

"We live in a very wealthy, competitive environment. This administration has relationships to these billionaires with gaming enterprises."

"We have this land, trust land, and it went into trust in 2015 under the Obama administration. Shortly after that, Neil Bluhm, who is a billionaire one of Trump's friends, applied for a gaming license in Southeastern Massachusetts in the same region that our tribe is in."

"Mind you, in 2011, the expanded gaming act passed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, section 918, which was unique where commercial game and bill respected the rights of a federally recognized tribe and carved out a region for our tribe."

"Neil Bluhm applied for a license. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts said, no, we're staying with the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe. They're receiving trust land and they're going to be doing a facility. So we're staying with the tribe."

"The city council voted for our tribe. We passed a referendum at 63% in favor. The Commonwealth supports us. And so we have the whole Massachusetts delegation on board with the tribe."

The case will be heard via teleconference and Chairman Cromwell says everyone is invited to listen. "It's important once a phone number is published that the entire country, not just Indian Country, but the entire nation tunes in."

"When we talk about a pandemic, we went through it back then, they didn't help us back then and aren't helping now, Talk about a travesty." 

Also on the daily newscast, Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye reports updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country.

The host of the program is Patty Talahongva, executive producer of Indian Country Today.

Related stories: 

Comments

Newscasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MMIW National day of awareness

The crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women is not new. It has deep roots in colonization

Indian Country Today

90-day shelter in place order for Bay Mills Indian Community

'We can't finalize our plans until they follow the law and get the money that Congress appropriated to tribes...frustrating would be an understatement.'

Indian Country Today

Reporters' Roundtable with interns from Indian Country Today

Kalle Benallie and Quindrea Yazzie share their experiences filing stories for Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today

'We are being born Indian and dying white'

Indian Country Today newscast for Monday April 27: What happens to American Indians and Alaska Natives who live and die in the cities? Are they being correctly identified as Indigenous?

Indian Country Today

by

BlackCloud.

'It'll be great to hug everybody at some point'

Marlon WhiteEagle, president of the Ho-Chunk Nation says the novel coronavirus could mean the end of the handshake

Indian Country Today

Artist adjusts to life without gigs

'I've had a health issue and so I'm one of those folks that have to really be careful about my contact'

Indian Country Today

Infectious disease nothing new to Indian Country, says health director

Michael Bird, Kewa Pueblo, is the public health program director for the Indian Health Council

Indian Country Today

by

Adamd

Reporters' roundtable with Shannon Shaw Duty and Dalton Walker

Duty is the editor of Osage News and Walker is a national correspondent for Indian Country Today. Update: The name of the college mentioned has been corrected

Indian Country Today

Alastair Bitsóí's recovery from COVID-19 and an earthquake

"My family was begging me to come back to Navajo, but I was like, no, I don't want to be a cause for community spread. I care for you and love you all."

Indian Country Today

by

James bond4010

Newscast with astronaut John Herrington

What is it like in true isolation? John Herrington, Chickasaw, spent 14 days in space aboard the International Space Station. He spent 10 days underwater training for another mission.

Indian Country Today