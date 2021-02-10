Indian Country Today
Love, the Sioux Chef & food

Indian Country Today

Sean Sherman, the Sioux Chef, talks with us about cooking for a Valentine's Day Dinner. And Holly Cook Macarro of Spirit Rock Consulting joins the show today has more updates on what's new in Washington, D.C.

Sean Sherman a member of the Oglala Lakota Nation, is the co-owner of The Sioux Chef based in Minneapolis. Sherman teaches skills such as plant identification, gathering, cultivation and preparation of Indigenous ingredients. He believes that food is at the heart of cultural reclamation. His awards include fellowships from First Peoples Fund and the Bush Foundation and the James Beard Award for Best American Cook book. With his partner, Dana Thompson, they’ve created the Indigenous Food Lab. This spring they will open a restaurant in the Mississippi Riverfront Park.

Indian Country is eagerly looking forward to what a Joe Biden administration means to tribes, especially when it comes to sovereignty and action on key issues such as climate change. Already, the new president has promised to reinstate the meeting between cabinet secretaries and tribal leaders. Something that started under former president Barack Obama to get a more clear picture of what this could mean to tribal people from Holly Cook Macarro, Red Lake Ojibe. She's a partner with Spirit Rock Consulting and since 2001 she's been a lobbyist for tribes and she also served in the White House office of intergovernmental affairs.

A slice of our Indigenous world

  • Tribes across the country took the pandemic seriously from the beginning.
  • Jasmine Blackwater Nygren has been appointed to a vacant seat in the Arizona Legislature.
  •  After a successful pilot showing, FX is handing a series order for the Native American comedy Reservation Dogs.

You can more details on these stories at the top of today's newscast.

Some quotes from today's show

Sean Sherman

"Well, first off we launched our nonprofit kitchen called Indigenous Food Lab under a nonprofit called NATIVES, which is an acronym for North American traditional Indigenous food systems. We've been doing a lot of food relief and getting healthy Indigenous foods out to our communities around Minneapolis.We’ve been serving 9 out of 11 tribal communities. We've been pushing out 10,000 indigenous meals every week with our small team right now. We're really excited to open up our first restaurant in downtown Minneapolis".

"I started working in restaurants in the Black Hills when I was a teenager and worked all through high school and college. After I became a chef in Minneapolis at a pretty young age a few years into that, I realized the complete absence of Indigenous perspective and our culinary anywhere. And it was just like, where are all the Native restaurants? You know, we have all this beautiful Native culture everywhere. So we should be having restaurants that feature all of our diversity”.

Holly Cook Macarro

"From the late nineties it was put forth to require consultation with tribal governments. And, as you know, subsequent presidents can either ignore or reinforce executive orders, even though there's been a little bit of grumbling that this is just a replay from previous action and expecting something a little more shocking right out of the gate. This is important because it lays the foundation, both for new political appointees staff and others at the departments”.

“The impact in Indian Country that twice as many Native Americans are dying than in the non-Native community. So the numbers, the impacts are tremendous and the need for things like clean water, other projects that will help us fight this pandemic. All of these funds will be helpful. It really is. I think tribal leaders and all of us, as we continue to see language come out this week about the details of the funds”. 

Mark Trahant, Shoshone-Bannock, is editor of Indian Country Today. On Twitter: @TrahantReports Trahant is based in Phoenix.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

