Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Leading during the pandemic

Indian Country Today

We check back in with chairman Matthew Wesaw to see how his tribe is doing during the pandemic. And correspondent Richard Walker has more on his coverage of Indigenous Americans in the Portland, Oregon area.

We last checked in with the Pokagon band of Potawatomi at the end of September, since then a lot has happened. Joining us today is Chairman Matthew Wesaw to talk about the pandemic vaccine and more.

Portland, Oregon is a city with a vibrant American Indian population, and a lot of news has happened there in the past few months. On the newscast today is Richard Walker. He is a correspondent covering that news for Indian Country Today.

Some quotes from todays show

Matthew Wesaw:

"Well, I think we're probably suffering many of the same experiences that other tribes and communities across the country are. We're not getting it as fast as what we thought. Although I feel very fortunate by the end of this week, we will have vaccinated approximately 400 of our tribal citizens, first responders, frontline workers, and government workers who are a part of the essential workforce that has to be on site. So we feel pretty good about that, but like everybody else we could use a lot more."

"I don't know about the confidence level. They're glad that it's here. As I think I mentioned the time we have lost a few citizens to the virus not as many as others. We've had a few that have chosen not to accept the vaccine just because it's a little bit early. And then we've had others who have contracted the virus who are not eligible yet for the vaccine, but so far from everything I'm hearing we feel pretty good about the number of people that are accepting the vaccine."

"They have fared far better than what we initially expected. We are operating at about 70%. We have turned to a non-smoking facility right now, temporarily, and I say temporarily, the final decision it's not been made yet, but we are getting a lot of very positive feedback with respect to not being a smoking facility, but the other probably more important thing is we're getting a lot of positive feedback on the level of caution that we've taken to hopefully prevent the spread of the virus. We require masks, we have the dividers, we do the temperature checks. And for the most part, all of our guests have been very responsible in keeping their masks on inside the facility. So the properties are doing very well, all things considered."

Richard Walker:

"Well as you know there are quite a few protests going on and in Portland. Portland’s been the center of a lot of protest activity, oh, dating back to the deaths last year of George Floyd and Brianna Taylor. Protests going on there as have protests been going on throughout the United States. But amidst all of this there has been a history of disenfranchisement and prejudice against and a lack of opportunity for people of color, Native Americans, African-Americans." 

"And this kind of came to a head last year, well, last year and continuing on now with the efforts to save the red house on Mississippi. A home owned by an African-American and Native American family in a historically African-American neighborhood, which ironically, that neighborhood, the Albina neighborhood of Portland was an area where real estate policies established a century ago really forced or kept African-Americans in that neighborhood and restricted African-American homeownership outside that area."

"So I think that what Portland has done is, they've tried, amidst all of this, they've recognized, starting about 10 years ago, that Native Americans at least had been treated unjustly. Native American history and the Native American presence in Portland was largely being ignored. And what that's resulted in is in many communities throughout the United States is an achievement gap in our schools and local schools lack of representation in local government and other things. And so you know, a lack of a voice for Native Americans."

Indian Country Today - small phone logo

Mark Trahant, Shoshone-Bannock, is editor of Indian Country Today. On Twitter: @TrahantReports Trahant is based in Phoenix.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments

Newscasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A common love for place

Allicia Waukau-Butler and Carly Bad Heart Bull join the newscast to discuss Indigenous cultural concerns and problematic place names in the land of 10,000 lakes. Plus deputy managing editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye shares new information about the new Congress.

Indian Country Today

New year, new leadership, same pandemic

Patrice Kunesh of Peȟíŋ Haha consulting and Holly Cook Macarro of Spirit Rock consulting both join the show today to talk about the new year with new leadership in Washington D.C.

Indian Country Today

Leading a 'green revolution'

On today's show we have SAGE Development Authority’s Joseph McNeil Jr. and Native Sun’s Robert Blake to talk about renewable energy on tribal lands

Indian Country Today

The best of with Joey Clift and Sacajawea coin model Randy'l Teton

On today's show we have two encore interviews with comedian Joey Clift talking about his new show on Netflix and Randy'L Teton shares her experience becoming the model of the $1 coin.

Indian Country Today

Building Indigenous technology

Today, we are talking to four of the eight Native fellows selected for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Class of Indigenous Communities Fellows to hear more about the innovative ways they are helping out Native communities.

Indian Country Today

AISES award winners: 'Make it happen'

On today's show we have four individuals sharing their awards and inspiring stories that led them to where they are today, 2020 American Indian Science and Engineering Society Award winners.

Indian Country Today

Virtual Indigenous book clubs

On this special edition of Indian Country Today, Editor Mark Trahant talks Indigenous books with the Erin and Dani Book Club, Indigenous Book Club's Carolann Duro and author Jacqueline Keeler.

Indian Country Today

The best of with Ricardo Caté, Larissa FastHorse

On this special edition, we bring you the best of 2020 with two encore interviews featuring cartoonist Ricardo Caté and MacArthur 'Genius Grant' winner Larissa FastHorse.

Indian Country Today

Creating self identity for Alaska Native youth

On today's show we have Alaska Native authors discussing their most recent children's books based in Alaska and featuring Alaska Natives.

Indian Country Today

'Becoming a forefront' think tank

On today's show, we have members of a Montana Think Tank talk about what lead up to the creation of the think tank as well as what topics of discussion take place.

Indian Country Today