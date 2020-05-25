Indian Country Today
Honoring fallen warriors this Memorial Day

Serving with honor and saving lives

Indian Country Today recognizes the many Native Americans who have served in all branches of the military and have died defending their homelands. 

According to the Pentagon, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. military at a higher rate compared to other ethnic or racial groups in the country. 

Intro segment with Patty Talahongva and Jourdan Bennett-Begaye.

Patty Talahongva and Jourdan Bennett-Begaye anchor this special Memorial Day newscast.  

Full broadcast segment with Manny Pino and Patty Talahongva will be posted at 5pm EDT here:

Reporters' roundtable on COVID-19

Eddie Chuculate, Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee, and  Kolby KickingWoman, Blackfeet, a reporter for Indian Country Today are on today's roundtable discussion.

Heavens: John Herrington gets isolation

Advice from astronaut John Herrington, Chickasaw, is that the bad stuff is on the outside, so if you go make sure that you mitigate that risk

Cheyenne River: 'This is our home and everybody stepped up to protect it'

We've had to take these actions cause, had we waited for anybody who knows what condition we'd be in today

Practicing self sovereignty during COVID-19

When you're in charge of yourself, that is a sovereign moment

Chicago: This is still Indian land

A loud and proud city that loves that designation 'urban Indian'

COVID-19 and sports in Native American communities

Conversation is a joint production between Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University and Indian Country Today

'Really frustrated' trying to get people to stay home

Indian Country Today reporters' roundtable for Friday May 15

Will COVID-19 create smoke-free casinos?

Commercial tobacco is not our tobacco

COVID-19: 'We have a wildfire burning around us'

Our messaging to the Hopi people is just to remind them that these dangers are still out there

Beyond the sensational rhetoric: 'Only Congress can disestablish, diminish or undo a reservation'

We're fighting to protect the people within our borders and we'll do everything we can to do so

