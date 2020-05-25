Honoring fallen warriors this Memorial Day

Serving with honor and saving lives

Indian Country Today recognizes the many Native Americans who have served in all branches of the military and have died defending their homelands.

According to the Pentagon, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. military at a higher rate compared to other ethnic or racial groups in the country.

Intro segment with Patty Talahongva and Jourdan Bennett-Begaye.

Patty Talahongva and Jourdan Bennett-Begaye anchor this special Memorial Day newscast.

Full broadcast segment with Manny Pino and Patty Talahongva will be posted at 5pm EDT here: