Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Heavens: John Herrington gets isolation

Indian Country Today

Advice from astronaut John Herrington, Chickasaw, is that the bad stuff is on the outside, so if you go make sure that you mitigate that risk

Advice from astronaut John Herrington, Chickasaw, the first Native American astronaut. He related stay at home orders and quarantine in the time of COVID-19 and his preparation to launch into space.   This was true isolation for Herrington. He spent 14 days aboard the International Space Station.

In addition to being the first Native American astronaut, Herrington is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and he has a doctorate in education from the University of Idaho. 

This is an encore interview with John Herrington. It originally aired on April 22, 2020. 

Also on Indian Country Today, Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye reports updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country.

The anchor and executive producer of the program is Patty Talahongva. 

Comments

Newscasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cheyenne River: 'This is our home and everybody stepped up to protect it'

We've had to take these actions cause, had we waited for anybody who knows what condition we'd be in today

Indian Country Today

by

Briantiger1974

Practicing self sovereignty during COVID-19

When you're in charge of yourself, that is a sovereign moment

Indian Country Today

Chicago: This is still Indian land

A loud and proud city that loves that designation 'urban Indian'

Indian Country Today

by

BlackCloud.

COVID-19 and sports in Native American communities

Conversation is a joint production between Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University and Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today

'Really frustrated' trying to get people to stay home

Indian Country Today reporters' roundtable for Friday May 15

Indian Country Today

Will COVID-19 create smoke-free casinos?

Commercial tobacco is not our tobacco

Indian Country Today

by

Gall

COVID-19: 'We have a wildfire burning around us'

Our messaging to the Hopi people is just to remind them that these dangers are still out there

Indian Country Today

Beyond the sensational rhetoric: 'Only Congress can disestablish, diminish or undo a reservation'

We're fighting to protect the people within our borders and we'll do everything we can to do so

Indian Country Today

by

WSullivan

COVID-19 in Massachusetts; the place of the great hill

We look at this virus...as an agent of change

Indian Country Today

May 20 court date set for Mashpee Wampanoag

'Traditionally we had 14,000 square acres, which is incredible, today 320 acres'

Indian Country Today

by

CavilaApache