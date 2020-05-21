Heavens: John Herrington gets isolation

Advice from astronaut John Herrington, Chickasaw, is that the bad stuff is on the outside, so if you go make sure that you mitigate that risk

Advice from astronaut John Herrington, Chickasaw, the first Native American astronaut. He related stay at home orders and quarantine in the time of COVID-19 and his preparation to launch into space. This was true isolation for Herrington. He spent 14 days aboard the International Space Station.

In addition to being the first Native American astronaut, Herrington is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and he has a doctorate in education from the University of Idaho.

This is an encore interview with John Herrington. It originally aired on April 22, 2020.

Also on Indian Country Today, Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye reports updated COVID-19 numbers in Indian Country.

The anchor and executive producer of the program is Patty Talahongva.