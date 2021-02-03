An Indigenous Olympian's bright path

Nedra Darling, co-founder of Bright Path Strong discusses the possible return of the Olympic wins of Indigenous athlete Jim Thorpe. Holly Cook Macarro is ready to talk about what is happening on Capitol Hill. Reporter/producer Kaitlin Boysel has more on an organization that is helping to financially support Native American artists.

Nedra Darling, Potawatomi, joins today's newscast. She's talking with us about the possible return of Jim Thorpe's Olympic wins. Nedra serves as executive producer for the major motion picture film in development, 'Bright Path: the story of Jim Thorpe'.

Red Lake Ojibwe citizen Holly Cook Macarro is also on the show today. Holly has worked for tribal nations for more than twenty years as an advocate in Washington. She is a partner with Spirit Rock Consulting and is ready to talk about what is going on in Washington D.C.

It’s no surprise the COVID-19 Pandemic is hitting the wallets of Native people…but reporter/producer Kaitlin Boysel, Cherokee, tells us more about one organization that is stepping up to help Indigenous American artists with a little extra cash to help pay the bills.

A former Navajo Nation president and Arizona lawmaker is being remembered for his years of service and many contributions to his tribe.

Health officials in British Columbia Canada are apologizing to the Nuxalk nation after a doctor withdrew more than 200 COVID-19 vaccines meant for elders.

A proposal to allow the creation of four schools that would teach Oceti Sakowin language and culture failed to pass the South Dakota Senate

More information on an organization that is financially supporting Native artists.

Nedra Darling:

"We started Bright Path Strong to create the movement to restore Jim standings from the 1912 decathlon and pentathlon. And, Jim was the first American to win two gold medals. He was also of course the first Native American, but for our viewers out there, he was also not an American citizen at the time, you know, not to receive that until years later”.

"We thought that basically we need to finish the job. There was a Jim Thorpe foundation in the eighties that did return the metals. And it was at that point, I'm learning and looking back through some of their foundation records that they just didn't get the job done”.

Holly Cook Macarro:

"Thank you for having me. It has been a whirlwind of activity in Washington, D.C. It this sudden return to normalcy. I think while we've all been left with a little PTSD, this suddenly returned to normalcy. With regular briefings information being sent out and some significant several appointments for Indian country executive orders and executive memos that affect Indian country".

"It's both relationship building and an exchange of information in both directions. They get a feel for Congresswoman Holland's positions and then policy. And she gets a feel for what their approach will be during the hearing. Critically, there have been some key executive orders and policy decisions coming out of the administration even before Congresswoman Holland is seated as at the department of interior".

Kaitlin Boysel:

"For 15 years The Woodland Indian Arts in Wisconsin has been showing off and helping to sell Native American basketry, beadwork, and jewelry. Now with the pandemic and no public shows, they are finding a different way to help Native American Artists enrolled in a tribe in Wisconsin".

"The mini grants will range from 250 to 500 dollars and the artists are able to use that money for a number of things, such as food, rent, childcare or even equipment to help transition to online sales. It’s not a lot, but Thomas says they are also working on an on-line conference called Indigenous S-T-E-A-M which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math".

Mark Trahant, Shoshone-Bannock, is editor of Indian Country Today. On Twitter: @TrahantReports Trahant is based in Phoenix.

Kaitlin Boysel, Cherokee, is a producer/reporter for Indian Country Today. On Instagram: @KaitlinBoysel Boysel is based in Wisconsin.

