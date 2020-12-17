Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Alaska eyes its permanent fund

Indian Country Today

National correspondent Joaqlin Estus gives us more details on the Alaska governor's push to punish financiers. And Meghan Sullivan is sharing details about the stories she's digging into.

Joaqlin Estus, our Tlingit national correspondent, is on the show today! She'll tell us more about why Alaska's governor is aiming to punish financiers opposed to Arctic drilling.

Plus freelance Koyukon Athabascan journalist Meghan Sullivan is on the newscast today. Meghan has more on how the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine is going for Alaskan Natives.

Some quotes from todays show

Joaqlin Estus:

"The Trump administration is rushing to sell oil and gas leases and the refuge before president elect Joe Biden takes office and it looks like they are going to get it done just days before the inauguration on January 20th. There is opposition to the drilling from six banks including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Citibank among others have said they will not finance development in the refuge." 

"So Dunleavy said it doesn't make sense for the state to let them benefit from dealings with the state while working against Alaska's interests. And he says it's in Alaska's interests to have a robust oil and gas industry. Ninety percent of the state government here is financed with oil revenues. And it's been like that since the 1980s. The state has $65 billion in savings from oil revenues. So the state definitely has an interest in keeping the oil revenues coming in."

"Here's the thing. Alaskans get an annual dividend and it comes out of the permanent fund. And Alaskans are very aware of the fact that if the legislature takes money out of the permanent fund to spend on state services that could mean or will mean less money for the dividends. So that makes the politicians really conscious of that. And they do want to keep the balance up."

Meghan Sullivan:

"There wasn't anyone too concerned. Not for this particular story. I think more of the general sentiment was around the excitement that it was actually reaching these remote areas. But I think as you saw in the Canadian story as well as you're seeing across the nation right now there are some concerns. So I bet there are some people who might be a little bit concerned about it but kind of the general sentiment is that people are more excited that it's able to reach so many of these remote villages." 

"A big part of Alaska history is the story of the 1925 diphtheria outbreak which occurred in remote Alaska kind of specifically in Nome. And so at the time there was no serum there, antitoxin serum, that could kind of save the people in the village from this outbreak. And to get the antitoxin serum there they basically had to take on this multi-day journey in the heart of winter, to get the vaccine equivalent to Nome. This was 1925 right so they didn't have a lot of transportation and they had to take this dog sled team all the way to Nome in these horrible winter conditions." 

"This was led by the famous sled dog Togo and also Balto. And so naming this operation project Togo is kind of reminiscent of Alaska's past incidences of vaccination endeavors to get it way out there in remote Alaska. So I think that might be another reason why people are a little bit less kind of concerned about this vaccine coming through remote Alaska right now is that we've had incidences of this in the past and it's kind of a repeat of history almost."

Indian Country Today - small phone logo

Patty Talahongva, Hopi, is executive producer of Indian Country Today. She is also the anchor of the weekday newscast. Follow her on Twitter: @WiteSpider. 

Joaqlin Estus, Tlingit, is a national correspondent for Indian Country Today. Based in Anchorage, Alaska, she is a longtime journalist. Follow her on Twitter @estus_m or email her at jestus@indiancountrytoday.com. 

Meghan Fate Sullivan, Koyukon Athabascan, is a Stanford Rebele Fellow for Indian Country Today. She grew up in Alaska, and is currently reporting on her home state from our Anchorage Bureau.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments

Newscasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

First vaccine, easy; second is a challenge

Dean Seneca is on today's show, a Seneca citizen, tells why it's important to take the COVID19 vaccine. And national correspondent Mary Annette Pember tells us more about why one state recognized tribe's quest for federal recognition may just be missing one key ingredient.

Indian Country Today

Ready and hungry for change

Chairman of the Northern Arapaho tribe Jordan Dresser tells us more about his vision for his tribe's future. And national correspondent Dalton Walker joins us to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Indian Country Today

Reigning during the pandemic

2020's Miss Indian Rodeo Oriana Lopez talks about how events have changed since the pandemic. Editor Mark Trahant is breaking down Biden's cabinet picks. Plus correspondent Carina Dominguez is in New York with more on the Shinnecock Nation's legal battles with the state.

Indian Country Today

Brown and Black 'outpriced' in Portland

Rep. Tawna Sanchez tells us about unrest in the Portland, Oregon, district she represents. And News from Indian Country editor Paul DeMain talks with us about Eddie Benton-Banai.

Indian Country Today

Oneida leader's pitch: Stay safe during holidays

Chairman Tehassi Hill tells us more about what steps his tribe is taking to stay safe during the pandemic and freelance journalist Sandra Schulman tells us how one tribe is reclaiming their ancestors.

Indian Country Today

Acting early, swiftly against COVID-19

Chairwoman Shelly Fyant of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in Montana is talking about the state of her tribe in 2020. And national correspondent Kolby KickingWoman is on the show to share more details on some stories he's been digging into.

Indian Country Today

Invisible people with visible votes

Principal Chief of the Lower Muskogee Creek Vonnie McCormick and Four Directions founder OJ Semans tell us about getting Indigenous people in Georgia out to vote. And national correspondent Joaqlin Estus provides more details on the recent Alaska landslides.

Indian Country Today

by

pfkisa at gmail.com

Alaska Native Heritage Center's 12 Days of Christmas

Shyanne Beatty and Sophia Stevens tell us how they've begun to sell art and traditional wares online. And national correspondent Dalton Walker has more details behind the stories he's covering.

Indian Country Today

Reporters Roundtable: From Saskatchewan to Montana

On today's Reporters' Roundtable Priscilla Wolf and Bernie Azure are updating us on the stories they're covering in Canada's rural areas as well as in and around the Flathead Indian reservation in Montana

Indian Country Today

Fix the census? Would Congress do that?

ICT editor Mark Trahant is on the show today. He's taking a look back at the stories and topics that shaped and continue to define our coverage of Indian Country.

Indian Country Today