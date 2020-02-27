Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Lifestyle
Classified

Yellowstone bison entering Montana face slaughter, hunters

The Associated Press

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — One of the last and largest wild bison populations in North America has begun its migration out of Yellowstone National Park into southwestern Montana, where they are being hunted and face government-sponsored slaughter as part of a population reduction program.

Hundreds of the animals have moved in recent days into the Gardiner basin along the park's northern border, Yellowstone spokeswoman Morgan Warthin said. The animals leave the park in winter to graze at lower elevations.

Capturing the bison for possible shipment to slaughter "could happen at any point given the large number of bison in the basin," Warthin said.

Because this year's migration occurred somewhat late, the park has only a narrow window to capture animals before the weather warms and they return to higher elevations inside the park, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks regional supervisor Mark Deleray said Wednesday. 

State and federal officials want to reduce Yellowstone's bison herds this winter by up to 900 animals under an agreement intended to shield Montana's cattle industry from the disease brucellosis. Yellowstone had just over 4,800 bison as of last summer.

The population reduction would come through a combination of hunting, slaughter and placing up to 110 animals into quarantine for potential relocation at a later date.

Tribes from Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Washington state with treaty rights in the Yellowstone region are holding hunts that have killed more than 50 bison this year, Deleray said.

Montana's state-sponsored bison hunting season ended on Feb. 15 with four animals killed.

The slaughter of park bison has long drawn objections from wildlife advocates, members of Congress and some Native people. It occurs under a 2000 agreement between the state and federal officials that's meant to reduce the chances of brucellosis infecting cattle. 

The disease causes animals to prematurely abort their young and has been eradicated in the U.S. outside the Yellowstone region. 

There have been numerous cases of cattle in the Yellowstone region being infected with brucellosis by diseased elk, but no recorded transmissions from bison.

AP Logo little
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Jerseybean
Jerseybean

Sending best wishes to your people hold strong your belief’s may father sky guide your youth.

caniscandida
caniscandida

That's the mentality of ranchers for you: It's not enough that they exploit with deadly ruthlessness their own cattle, but they have to threaten with death many other kinds of animals as well.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

South Dakota's revival of riot laws heads to Senate vote

The bill 'sets the stage for a continuation of tensions'

The Associated Press

by

blu2cloud

Three Salt River children found in Arizona

‘Thank you to everyone… Mesa Police Department, Salt River Police Department, and everyone who helped bring our children home safely’

Quindrea Yazzie

Cayuga Nation’s division leads to a ‘human rights catastrophe’

Cayuga Council of Chiefs calls Cayuga Nation of New York leader Clint Halftown’s actions of tearing down buildings, ‘acts of terrorism’

Leslie Logan

by

QM3

Native census broadcast from California

The live broadcast starts at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time on March 9.

Quindrea Yazzie

Utah lawmakers vote to study violence against Native women

'We have to make sure we protect all voices'

The Associated Press

Bloomberg quits the 2020 presidential race, endorses Biden

'I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump ... Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump -– because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult'

The Associated Press

Takeaways from Super Tuesday: Joe Biden's big bounce

Candidates don't become the nominee by winning states, they do it by winning delegates. And it may be days — or weeks — before we know exactly where everyone stands in that ranking

The Associated Press

Bernie Sanders wins the West; Joe Biden most of the rest

Now likely a two man race after Super Tuesday victories, including Texas

The Associated Press

Tornado, virus fears, machines disrupt voting in some states

The Associated Press

by

shamesjanes

Biden grabs three Southern states, Sanders took home state

The Associated Press