White House convened first Native affairs meeting

Under the Biden administration, the White House Council on Native American Affairs was reinstated in less than 100 days of office

Ten Cabinet secretaries and other top ranking officials met Friday for the first convening of the White House Council on Native American Affairs under President Joe Biden’s administration.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo and chair of the council, and Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice co-led the virtual meeting. The discussion focused on improving tribal consultation and formalizing working committees of the council, the White House said in a statement.

The event was closed to press.

The White House council was first established in 2013 by former President Barack Obama through an executive order. It aims to work across executive departments to develop policy recommendations to support tribal self-governance and overall to “improve the quality of life for Native Americans.”

The council was not reestablished during former President Donald Trump’s first three years in office. In 2020, the Trump administration announced plans to reestablish the body with former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt as chair.

Under the Biden administration, the council was reinstated in less than 100 days of office, according to the White House.

A key function of the council is to assist in organizing an annual White House Tribal Nations Conference each year, a hallmark event for tribal leaders to speak with the president and Cabinet members.

“Reviving the Council sends a strong signal that this administration is committed to hearing from Native leaders and supporting Native communities,” Hawai’i Sen. Brian Schatz said, chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. “This Council will ensure Tribal consultation continues to guide federal decision-making and facilitate a whole-of-government approach to addressing Tribal priorities. I look forward to working with the Council on our shared commitment to upholding our federal trust and treaty responsibility to sovereign Tribal Nations and Native communities.”

The conference is set to resume in late 2021 and is hoping to be scheduled in-person.

Participants at Friday’s meeting included agency leadership from the following offices:

Department of the Interior

Domestic Policy Council

Department of Agriculture

Department of Commerce

Department of Defense

Department of Education

Department of Energy

Environmental Protection Agency

Health and Human Services

Department of Homeland Security

Department of Justice

Department of Labor

Office of Management and Budget

Office of Personnel Management

Small Business Administration

Social Security Administration

Department of State

Department of Transportation

Department of Treasury

Department of Veterans Affairs

US Ambassador to the United Nations

US Trade Representative

Advisory Council on Historic Preservation

Denali Commission

Gender Policy Council

Office of Science and Technology Policy

National Climate Advisor

Office of Intergovernmental Affairs

Cabinet Affairs

