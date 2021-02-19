Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

What to know about Deb Haaland’s confirmation hearing

Rep. Deb Haaland, a Democrat from New Mexico and nominee to be secretary of the interior for President Joe Biden, wears a mask while attending the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch, Pool Photo via AP)

Aliyah Chavez

A break down of what to expect at Deb Haaland’s historic hearing Tuesday and in the days, weeks to come

Aliyah Chavez
Indian Country Today

In December, New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland was selected by President Joe Biden as his nominee to be the nation’s next Interior secretary. So what happens next?

Earlier this week, the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources announced it will hold her confirmation hearing on Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

The hearing allows Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, to provide various senators on the committee with information about her plans to lead the Interior agency. She will give an opening statement outlining her qualifications and reasons suggesting she is the right candidate.

Then senators will ask her questions about her views on managing the nation’s public lands, water, and national parks.

Senators are sure to ask about her plans to support the nation’s natural resources, such as oil and gas — as well as her views on conservation work and how she will work with tribal nations, if confirmed as secretary.

This dialogue will likely be lively. Some senators, who support the extractive industry, have previously stated their opposition to Haaland’s nomination because she protested the Keystone XL pipeline and she publicly supports the Green New Deal.

Why is this hearing historic?

There has never been a Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary. If confirmed, Haaland will be the first.

The interior secretary is also a huge post. The leader of the federal agency is sixth in line of succession to the presidency, according to the White House. It is the office that manages the country’s vast public lands and coastal waters while also employing 70,000 people.

Who will ask Haaland questions?

A bipartisan group of 20 senators on the Energy and Natural Resources committee. 

Here is a list of members on the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources: 

Position
Name of U.S. Senator
Party
State

Chairman

Joe Manchin

Democrat

West Virginia

Ranking member

John Barrasso

Republican

Wyoming

Ron Wyden

Democrat

Oregon

Maria Cantwell

Democrat

Washington

Bernie Sanders

Democrat

Vermont

Martin Heinrich

Democrat

New Mexico

Mazie Hirono

Democrat

Hawaii

Angus King

Democrat

Maine

Catherine Cortez Mastro

Democrat

Nevada

Mark Kelly

Democrat

Arizona

John Hickenlooper

Democrat

Colorado

James Risch

Republican

Idaho

Mike Lee

Republican

Utah

Steve Daines

Republican

Montana

Lisa Murkowski

Republican

Alaska

John Hoeven

Republican

North Dakota

James Lankford

Republican

Oklahoma

Bill Cassidy

Republican

Louisiana

Cindy Hyde-Smith

Republican

Mississippi

Roger Marshall

Republican

Kansas

How long will the hearing last?

There is no time limit, so basically as long as it needs to. A January hearing to confirm the Energy secretary lasted nearly three hours. A 2019 hearing to confirm previous Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt lasted slightly longer than two hours.

What happens after the hearing is over?

More often than not, committees do not vote on a nomination the same day they hold a hearing. They usually wait until the next meeting of the committee.

It is likely days after the hearing, the committee will host a business meeting to officially decide how to process Haaland's nomination. The committee has four options. It can report the nomination favorably, unfavorably, without recommendation or it can choose to take no action.

If an even split or a majority of the senators on the committee vote to advance her nomination, it will eventually go before the nation’s full 100 members of the Senate for a vote.

It’s important to note that there are a number of ways to get a nomination to the Senate floor if rejected by this particular committee.

What will happen when the full Senate votes on her nomination?

If her nomination goes to the full Senate, all 100 senators will vote on whether or not to confirm her to the position. If a majority of them vote in favor of her nomination, she will become the nation’s next interior secretary.

If the vote is a tie, Vice President Kamala Harris will be called to act as a tie-breaker vote.

The last time the Senate blocked a Cabinet nomination was in 1989, according to the U.S. Senate website. George Bush nominated John G. Tower to lead the Defense Department. The Senate rejected the nomination in a 47-53 vote.

How long could this entire process take? 

There is no direct answer to this question, but we can look to other nominations for guidance.

On Jan. 27, Energy Secretary nominee Jennifer Granholm had her confirmation hearing with the energy and natural resources committee. The committee voted to advance her nomination but three weeks later the full Senate has yet to confirm her.

In 2019, Bernardt’s confirmation process took a total of 14 days before he was sworn into office.

ICT Phone Logo

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. We have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

8 Indigenous moments for President’s Day

White House symbols, presidential visits and adoptions * This story has been corrected

Mark Trahant

Navajo Nation reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said the Navajo Area Indian Health Service has administered 101,332 vaccines doses on the Navajo Nation

The Associated Press

Body of missing girl found on Crow reservation

'We want justice for this child and for all of the victims of the epidemic of people missing from reservations across the country'

The Associated Press

NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

'TOUCHDOWN!!!!'

The Associated Press

Tempe acknowledges traditional homeland

The statement recognizes the area was once inhabited by the O’odham (Pima), Piipaash (Maricopa) and their ancestors. It was approved unanimously by the Tempe, Arizona city council.

Kalle Benallie

Tribes survive Texas storms

Polar vortex hits areas unaccustomed to cold weather

Mary Annette Pember

Tribes embrace vaccine, virus containment measures

Community before self has long been a core principle in Native American culture

The Associated Press

50 abandoned uranium mines + a mess = $220M from EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced three contract awards for the clean-up of more than 50 abandoned uranium mine sites on the Navajo Nation

Cronkite News

Indigenous fine dining … but make it curbside

A Pueblo chef is inspiring a safe Indigenous fine dining experience in New Mexico

Aliyah Chavez

by

newcoor

Deb Haaland’s Senate hearing set

Joe Biden nominated Haaland for the Interior's top post in December

Aliyah Chavez