WATCH: Australia's National Indigenous Television hosts 'Sunrise Ceremony'

National Indigenous Television and SBS invite communities to deepen their understanding of Jan. 26 and what it means to be Australian through the upcoming programming slate, “Always Was, Always Will Be.”

Jan. 26 is referred to as Australia Day. However, Indigenous peoples call it Invasion Day.

For the first time, NITV’s Sunrise Ceremony will move to Queensland. In a two-hour special network event, broadcast live from Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island), audiences will be invited to enhance their understanding of Australia’s past, present and future as the dawn rises, while acknowledging and embracing a shared future.

Hosted by NITV’s John Paul Janke and featuring Network 10 presenter Narelda Jacobs, the program will feature a range of guests, including Quandamooka representatives the Traditional Owners of Minjerribah, respective Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices including Guyala Bayles, and public figures such as Kerry O’Brien, plus musical performances from artists including Electric Fields and Troy Cassar-Daley.

Director of Indigenous Content at SBS, Tanya Denning-Orman, said: “As Australia’s national Indigenous broadcaster, NITV provides a vital platform for First Nations voices, truth-telling, and inspiration for all Australians.

“January 26 continues to be a time of reflection and healing for our communities, and as the nation marks the day, NITV and SBS play a unique role in bringing all Australians – regardless of their background - together, through an honest and respectful conversation about our nation’s identity and the impact of history on our lives today,” Denning-Orman said.

“This year, once again, we’re inviting all Australians to join us to take part in this discussion, as we explore and reflect, and encourage an understanding of Australia’s past, present and potential for the future.”

The event will be simulcast across NITV, SBS and Channel 10 from 6 a.m. Australia time on Jan. 26, as well as live on SBS On Demand.

Dedicated programs, special events, premieres and news highlights were being aired across both NITV and SBS from Jan. 19 to 26 with a focus on encouraging greater understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander perspectives.

Following the Sunrise Ceremony on Jan. 26, rolling news coverage from every corner of the country will be hosted via NITV News on air and via Facebook Live, culminating in a wrap program "NITV News: Day 26" at 7:30pm.

