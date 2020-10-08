Indian Country Today
Washington schools prepare to teach tribal history

Sauk Suiattle Tribe canoes depart the homeland of the Samish Indian Nation en route to Lummi Nation, host of the 2019 Canoe Journey. (Photo by Richard Walker, File)

The Associated Press

The Since Time Immemorial curriculum has been integrated in districts throughout the state and tailored to the nearest tribes

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A school district in northwest Washington state has started to make plans with the Samish Indian Nation to fulfill a statewide initiative to integrate tribal history and culture into various subjects taught throughout grade levels in the district. 

The Since Time Immemorial curriculum, which was developed in 2015, has been integrated in districts throughout the state and tailored to the nearest tribes, the Skagit Valley Herald reported. For the Anacortes School District, about 80 miles north of Seattle, the closest tribe is Samish.

For other local school districts, the closest tribes are the Upper Skagit for Sedro-Woolley, the Sauk-Suiattle for Concrete, the Swinomish for Mount Vernon, and the Samish and Swinomish for Burlington-Edison, officials said.

Anacortes School District Assistant Superintendent Becky Clifford said the district wanted to bring in local, place-based education into the curriculum, which could include building relationships with natural resources such as salmon and the learning about the legal standing of tribal treaty rights.

Native Education Director Denny Sparr Hurtado said the program will better develop understanding of the sovereign nations for all children and give Native children a source of pride, adding that the goal is to build better relationships and trust between the tribes and state and local communities.

Samish Education Program Manager Denise Crowe said the state has acknowledged the benefits in the program, saying that exposing students to the long histories of the state's tribes and perseverance today is critical to their well-rounded understanding of their communities.

"This is very important to Samish. I know it's very important to the school district. And we are just kind of starting a fresh relationship ... bridging between schools and tribes," Crowe said, adding the program could take years before it is fully in place.

FBI pursues leads in double homicide on Navajo Nation

Two Ohio brothers were found shot to death on the reservation in March, authorities say

The Associated Press

Cheyenne River Sioux report scramble for hospital beds

A hospital that serves the South Dakota tribe recently sent two virus patients to a Minnesota facility

The Associated Press

University: More colorectal cancer screenings needed for Native Americans

'Ultimately, the goal is to increase survivorship, to decrease mortality'

Cronkite News

Vice presidential debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

The vice presidential debate takes place Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Eastern at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

The Associated Press

Grand Canyon outlines lethal removal of bison from North Rim

It comes three years after the park included it as a management tool

The Associated Press

Oklahoma universities delay spring classes due to virus

The universities also cancel their spring breaks to slow the spread of COVID-19

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

Stories we're following on Oct. 7, 2020: MacArthur “genius” award goes to Lakota playwright, VP debate set for tonight, tell us your Indigenous Peoples Day plans, and more

Indian Country Today

Sicangu Lakota playwright wins MacArthur genius award

Larissa FastHorse: ‘It’s really important to me to represent that we are people with incredible skill and power’

Joaqlin Estus

University of Montana launches tribal policy institute

Research from the American Indian Governance and Policy Institute will provide tribes an ‘incredibly important resource’ for decision-making

Kolby KickingWoman

Federal judge delays Arizona voter registration deadline

The judge ruled that voter registration forms received by 5 p.m. Oct. 23 should be considered valid

The Associated Press