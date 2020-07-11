Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Washington justices void 1916 tribal rights ruling as racist

The Associated Press

Gene Johnson
Associated Press

SEATTLE — Washington state's Supreme Court on Friday vacated a 1916 ruling that allowed a prosecutor to bring criminal charges against a tribal fisherman as racist and unjust.

The justices unanimously said they were compelled to void the decision because "such past opinions can continue to perpetrate injustice by their very existence." Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis, Isleta Pueblo and the state's first Native American justice, read the decision from the bench in Olympia.

The 1916 case concerned Alec Towessnute, a Yakama Nation citizen arrested after using a gaff hook, a traditional tribal fishing method, near Prosser, about 5 miles outside the reservation. Even though the Yakamas' treaty with Washington state allowed the tribe to fish in its traditional grounds, including the area where he was fishing, Towessnute was charged with multiple fishing crimes.

Like many tribal citizens prosecuted for fishing off reservations, Towessnute cited the treaty rights, and a Benton County Superior Court judge agreed, dismissing the charges. But the state Supreme Court reinstated them in a decision that disparaged tribes and belittled tribal sovereignty, describing Native Americans as "a dangerous child" who squandered "vast areas of fertile land before our eyes."

"We take this opportunity to repudiate this case, its language, its conclusions, and its mischaracterization of the Yakama people," the justices wrote in Friday's order. "We cannot forget our own history, and we cannot change it. We can, however, forge a new path forward, committing to justice as we do so."

Lawmakers six years ago passed a law allowing the vacation of pre-1975 tribal fishing convictions upon petition. One Yakama Nation citizen, Johnson Meninick, spent years trying to have the convictions of his family members — including Towessnute — overturned. 

However, the state Supreme Court in 2015 declined to vacate Towessnute's case because incomplete court records made it unclear that he was actually convicted after the charges were reinstated.

After Meninick died in April, attorney Jack Fiander, who has worked on many cases involving tribal fishing rights, asked the high court to reconsider the case. The court agreed, and its decision Friday cited an open letter the justices issued last month calling on the legal community to help eradicate the racism that has pervaded the justice system.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson noted that his office had argued against Towessnute in 1916 and said he embraced the effort to make amends. His office called the 1916 ruling "one of Washington's most culturally insensitive court decisions regarding treaty rights."

ICT Phone Logo
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Supreme Court ruling 'reaffirmed' sovereignty

UPDATED 5:40 p.m. Eastern: 'In holding the federal government to its treaty obligations, the U.S. Supreme Court put to rest what never should have been at question’

Kolby KickingWoman

by

Ho-u-kee

'Good day to be Indigenous': High court ruling cheered

Updated: Thursday's McGirt v. Oklahoma decision lit up Native Twitter

Indian Country Today

by

ElaineDeeter

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

The decision effectively sends the case to a panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

The Associated Press

Town Hall explores mascots, Indigenous rights

IllumiNative, NDN Collective and the Native Organizers Alliance team up to host a virtual town hall

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for July 9, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Indian Country Headlines for Friday

A look at the headlines around Indian Country for July 10, 2020

Indian Country Today

Treaty defenders block road leading to Mount Rushmore

Style note: Indian Country Today will refer to individuals defending the Black Hills as treaty defenders. The Black Hills, where Mount Rushmore is carved, are unceded territory in the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868 and acknowledged by a 1980 Supreme Court ruling in the United States v. Sioux Nation of Indians.

Indian Country Today

by

glynch

Navajo Nation leader vetoes items from federal virus aid

President Jonathan Nez says he blocked $73 million in expenditures because council members were trying to include 'pet projects and frivolous spending'

The Associated Press

Seattle advocates: Get police out of handling homeless

Removals ‘often re-trigger trauma, deepen mistrust between Native community members and government institutions’

Joaqlin Estus

Q&A: What does McGirt ruling mean?

Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court decision involving the Muscogee (Creek) Nation was quickly hailed as a win for tribal sovereignty, but it also raised questions about potential impacts

Indian Country Today