Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Warm Springs advised to boil water after mainline break

The Associated Press

Associated Press

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — Residents on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation have been advised to boil water before using it because of a break in the water delivery system. 

The notice was issued after a mainline break where the water pipes cross Shitike Creek, according to the public utilities branch of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. 

The break could allow harmful microbes into the water system, which if consumed could cause diarrhea, cramps, headaches and other symptoms, and could pose a special health risk to infants, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. 

Warm Springs were issued boil water notices multiple times last year due to breaks in the water infrastructure that required emergency repairs in Shitike Creek, The Bulletin reported. 

Water crews will make repairs that are expected to be completed by July 3. Recharging the system will require an additional 24 hours.

The areas affected include Kah-Nee-Ta Resort, Wolfe Point, Sunnyside, Dry Creek, the Warm Springs industrial park, Miller Heights, the Campus, Greely Heights, the senior center, Tenino Valley, West Hills, Tenino Apartments and the U.S. Highway 26 corridor, which includes the Indian Head Casino, Eagle Crossing and The Museum at Warm Springs.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Ruling mark a significant win for both Flynn and the Justice Department

The Associated Press

by

IdaWallace

Arizona starts talks on addressing dwindling Colorado River

The Associated Press

Arctic heat wave sets new world record

‘What people ... need to worry about is food security’

Joaqlin Estus

US virus cases near an all-time high as governors backtrack

'Globally, it's still getting worse,' said World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The Associated Press

U.S. officials change virus risk groups, add pregnant women

CDC data shows that compared with white Americans, coronavirus hospitalization rates were 5.5 higher for American Indians and Alaska Natives

The Associated Press

Navajo, environmentalists fight rollback of US water rule

'At this point in time, with climate change occurring around the world, it's more prudent than ever to protect our land, water and air'

The Associated Press

Two Arizona tribes, advocacy group join suits over EPA’s clean-water rule rollback

Environmentalists and tribes argue that the new rule defies the Clean Water Act, which is supposed to protect against water pollution

Cronkite News

Naciones indígenas abordan la salud mental durante COVID-19

Cronkite News

Colorado Civil War statue toppled

The 1909 statue honored cavalry members who participated in the Sand Creek Massacre

The Associated Press

Controversial statues didn't topple overnight

Native activists and allies have worked for decades to prepare America to challenge a brutal history

Mary Annette Pember