Voters poised to send 2nd Native Hawaiian to Congress

Democrat Kaialiʻi “Kai” Kahele is expected to prevail in both Saturday’s primary and the November general election. #NativeVote20

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

Even with November a few months away, Saturday’s primary in Hawaii will more than likely decide the state’s newest member of Congress, and it’ll be a familiar name for Native Hawaiians.

Kaialiʻi “Kai” Kahele, a Democrat and state senator since 2016, is seeking his party’s nomination for Hawaii’s mostly rural 2nd Congressional District. Kahele, 46, has raised substantially more money than his opponents, according to the Federal Elections Committee, and is considered the ticket’s frontrunner.

“Kai is the only major candidate, so we are feeling really good about our chances Saturday,'' said Trisha Kehaulani Watson, Kahele’s campaign manager.

Kahele would be only the second Native Hawaiian in Congress since statehood.

On the Republican side, the state lists nine candidates seeking to advance to the general election, with Joe Akana, who is also Native Hawaiian, leading the field in campaign funds. Akana has raised nearly $27,000, while Kahele has amassed more than $940,700, according to the FEC.

Another District 2 candidate, Jonathan Hoomanawanui, is a member of the newly formed Aloha ‘Aina Party. He is running unopposed Saturday.

Kahele is a 18-year combat veteran. He has been on active duty with the Hawaii National Guard in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and wasn’t available for comment.

It’s been more than three decades since Hawaii elected a Republican to Congress, meaning Kahele, if he captures the Democratic nomination, has history on his side. The seat was left open by U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who decided not to seek reelection.

If elected, Kahele would be the second Native Hawaiian in Congress since Hawaii became a state. The late-Sen. Daniel Akaka was the first. Five Native Hawaiians served in Congress as nonvoting delegates when Hawaii was a territory.

Kahele has a list of policy priorities on his campaign website that includes climate action, gender equality, healthcare and education.

Kahele comes from the state’s last remaining fishing village, Miloli’l, and a family that practiced subsistence and traditional values, Watson said. Watson said Kahele’s campaign team is made up of Indigenous people.

He’s somebody who “really does have a deep understanding of the issues that face Indigenous people, and they will not only have an ally but a champion in Congress who is willing to listen and fight for them,” Watson said.

Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District encompasses most of Hawaii outside Honolulu.

Saturday’s primary is being conducted by mail, and ballots must be received by 7 p.m. that day to be counted. Indian Country Today is following Native candidates seeking various offices in Hawaii.

A Democratic state House primary features two Native Hawaiians. Longtime activist Walter Ritte is challenging incumbent Lynn Decoite in District 13.

Four of the nine seats on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee board are up for grabs, with three incumbents seeking reelection.The public agency sets policy and oversees a multimillion-dollar trust dedicated to improving Native Hawaiians’ well-being.

Three of the four seats are residential trustee seats, and the other is an at-large. The four nonpartisan races have attracted 24 candidates. Every eligible voter statewide can vote on the trustee seats.

One of the trustee candidates, Pua Ishibashi, on March 13 helped create the Aloha ‘Aina Party, which is based on Native Hawaiian values

The party is backing 18 candidates this election season, but only three are in the primary as trustee board candidates.

Fourteen of the remaining Aloha ‘Aina Party candidates are seeking state legislator seats in November. The other is Hoomanawanui.

For a detailed report card on issues that affect Native Hawaiians related to the 2020 election season, visit political watchdog organization Ka Lāhui Hawaiʻi Political Action Committee here.

Here are primary races in the state including Native candidates.

Kaialiʻi “Kai” Kahele, U.S. House, District 2

Joe Akana, U.S. House, District 2

Lynn Decoite, State House, District 13

Walter Ritt, State House, District 13

Ty Cullen, State House, District 39

Kalani Kalima, Honolulu Council, District 3

Kauilani Almeida, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Hawaii

Noelani Cashman-Aiu, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Hawaii

Laura Desoto-McCollough, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Hawaii

Louis Hao, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Hawaii

Cyd Hoffeld, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Hawaii

Pua Ishibashi, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Hawaii

Lei Kihoi, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Hawaiii

Keola Lindsey, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Hawaii

Lanakila Mangauil, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Hawaii

Louis Pau, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Hawaii

Lanakila Mangauil, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Hawaii

Luana Alapa, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Molokai

U’i Kahue-Cabanting, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Molokai

Colette Machado, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Molokai

Dan Ahuna, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Kauai

Brittny Perez, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Kauai

Kamealoha Smith, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, Kauai

Keli’i Akina, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, at-large

Jackie Burke, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, at-large

Kaipo Hanakahi, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, at-large

Larry Kawaauhau, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, at-large

Shane Palacat-Nelsen, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, at-large

Lenson Sonoda, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, at-large

Keoni Souza, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Board of Trustees, at-large

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker. Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

—

SUPPORT INDIGENOUS JOURNALISM. CONTRIBUTE TODAY

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.