Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Victim in police encounter had started new life in Minnesota

A portrait of George Floyd is seen as part of a memorial for him Wednesday near the site of his arrest. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Associated Press

A black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes was a former Texas high school football star who was carving out a living in his adopted state

TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press 

Before he died after being pinned for minutes beneath a Minneapolis police officer's knee, George Floyd was suffering the same fate as millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic: out of work and looking for a new job. 

Floyd moved to Minneapolis from his native Houston several years ago in hopes of finding work and starting a new life, said Christopher Harris, Floyd's lifelong friend. But he lost his job as a bouncer at a restaurant when Minnesota's governor issued a stay-at-home order.

On Monday night, an employee at a Minneapolis grocery store called police after Floyd allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

In widely circulated cellphone video of the subsequent arrest, Floyd, who was black, can be seen on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back while Officer Derek Chauvin presses him to the pavement with his knee on Floyd's neck. The video shows Chauvin, who is white, holding Floyd down for minutes as Floyd complains he can't breathe. The video ends with paramedics lifting a limp Floyd onto a stretcher and placing him in an ambulance.

Four officers were fired Tuesday; on Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey called for Chauvin to be criminally charged. Frey made no mention of the other three officers, who were also at the scene.

Police say Floyd was resisting arrest, but Chauvin's lawyer has declined to comment and the other officers have not been publicly identified.

Floyd, 46, grew up in Houston's Third Ward, one of the city's predominantly black neighborhoods, where he and Harris met in middle school. At 6 feet, 6 inches, Floyd emerged as a star tight end for Jack Yates High School and played in the 1992 state championship game in the Houston Astrodome. Yates lost to Temple, 38-20.

Donnell Cooper, one of Floyd's former classmates, said he remembered watching Floyd score touchdowns. Floyd towered over everyone and earned the nickname "gentle giant."

"Quiet personality but a beautiful spirit," Cooper said. His death "definitely caught me by surprise. It's just so sad, the world we're living in now."

Floyd was charged in 2007 with armed robbery in a home invasion in Houston and in 2009 was sentenced to five years in prison as part of a plea deal, according to court documents.

Harris, Floyd's childhood friend, said he and some of their mutual friends had moved to Minneapolis in search of jobs around 2014. Harris said he talked Floyd into moving there as well after he got out of prison.

"He was looking to start over fresh, a new beginning," Harris said. "He was happy with the change he was making."

Floyd landed a job working security at a Salvation Army store in downtown Minneapolis. He later started working two jobs, one driving trucks and another as a bouncer at Conga Latin Bistro, where he was known as "Big Floyd."

"Always cheerful," Jovanni Tunstrom, the bistro's owner, said. "He had a good attitude. He would dance badly to make people laugh. I tried to teach him how to dance because he loved Latin music, but I couldn't because he was too tall for me. He always called me 'Bossman.' I said, 'Floyd, don't call me Bossman. I'm your friend."

Harris said Floyd was laid off when Minnesota shut down restaurants as part of a stay-at-home order. He said he spoke with Floyd on Sunday night and gave him some information for contacting a temporary jobs agency.

"He was doing whatever it takes to maintain going forward with his life," Harris said, adding he couldn't believe that Floyd would resort to forgery. "I've never known him to do anything like that."

Floyd leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter who still lives in Houston with her mother, Roxie Washington, the Houston Chronicle reported. Efforts to reach Washington on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

"The way he died was senseless," Harris said. "He begged for his life. He pleaded for his life. When you try so hard to put faith in this system, a system that you know isn't designed for you, when you constantly seek justice by lawful means and you can't get it, you begin to take the law into your own hands."

AP Logo little

Associated Press writers Carrie Antlfinger and Juan Lozano and news researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed to this report.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tribal leaders share relief funding challenges

‘We are a huge economic engine for this country, and when we have problems we need to be treated just like any other industry out there and get us help for that’

Dalton Walker

Montana Democrats seek more Natives in local elections

The state’s Democratic Party announced permanent leadership positions for Native people on Wednesday

Aliyah Chavez

Will mail-in voting turn Election Day into Election Week?

The public may not know the winner of the presidential race on Election Day because of a massive shift to voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic

The Associated Press

4 Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man

Mayor Jacob Frey announced the firings on Twitter, saying: 'This is the right call'

The Associated Press

by

ben

Fired. 'This is the right call'

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said the department would conduct a full internal investigation, and prosecutors will decide whether to file criminal charges against the officers involved

The Associated Press

Basketball takes a timeout

'We love our sports and having to pause sports activity now is difficult'

The Associated Press

Task force on missing Native Americans resumes sessions

Updated: Four sessions are scheduled through June 3

The Associated Press

Big Oil loses appeal, climate suits go to California courts

A U.S. appeals court has ruled against major oil companies in lawsuits brought by California cities and counties seeking damages for climate change

The Associated Press

by

ben

Alaska mine opponents say federal change favors project

‘This is a con game, a giant bait and switch’

The Associated Press

Arizona Senate adjourns without taking up coronavirus bills

'We stunned everyone. Powerful cedar and prayers,' says Senate Minority Whip Jamescita Peshlakai, Navajo

The Associated Press