Utah congressional primary features one Native candidate

Aliyah Chavez

Indian Country Today

Former Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation Chairman Darren Parry is running as a Democrat for an open U.S. House seat in Utah.

He is one of 16 Native candidates still in the running for Congress this year, either in primaries or the November general election.

Parry’s bid for office comes after Rep. Rob Bishop announced his retirement from Congress after 17 years. Voters in Tuesday’s primary election voted only by mail.

Parry stepped down as chairman to run for Congress but remains on the tribal council.

“I feel really good about the message we’ve gotten out there so far,” Parry, 60, told Indian Country Today.

Utah’s 1st Congressional district, which serves the northern part of the state including the Ute reservation, has not had a Democrat in office since 1981.

Parry says he will spend election night sharing a meal with his eight-person campaign team. Results are expected to start coming in at 10 p.m. local time.

Parry will face off against one opponent for the Democratic party’s nomination. His opponent, Jamie Cheek, is a district director for the Utah Office of Rehabilitation.

“There’s a big difference between me and my opponent,” Parry said. “I’m more of a moderate Democrat.”

A big policy push for Parry is protecting Utah’s public lands.

“The values that I learned from grandmother about the way we treat our environment and earth are so powerfully instilled in me,” Parry said. He estimates 80 percent of Utah is owned by the federal government. Many wish to sell public lands to private entities.

His campaign boasts endorsements from U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, the Bear River Sunrise Movement and “the Sioux Chef,” Sean Sherman.

Parry is an author of “The Bear River Massacre; A Shoshone History.” He serves on several boards including the American Indian Services Board, American West Heritage Center and the Utah State Museum Board.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today's Phoenix Bureau. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com

