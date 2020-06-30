Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Utah congressional primary features one Native candidate

This Sept. 20, 2017, photo shows Darren Parry, chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, speaking during a City Council meeting in Wellsville, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, File)

Aliyah Chavez

'I feel really good about the message we’ve gotten out there so far'

Aliyah Chavez
Indian Country Today

Former Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation Chairman Darren Parry is running as a Democrat for an open U.S. House seat in Utah.

He is one of 16 Native candidates still in the running for Congress this year, either in primaries or the November general election.

Parry’s bid for office comes after Rep. Rob Bishop announced his retirement from Congress after 17 years. Voters in Tuesday’s primary election voted only by mail.

(Related: Three congressional candidates, Medicaid on Oklahoma ballots)

Parry stepped down as chairman to run for Congress but remains on the tribal council.

“I feel really good about the message we’ve gotten out there so far,” Parry, 60, told Indian Country Today.

Utah’s 1st Congressional district, which serves the northern part of the state including the Ute reservation, has not had a Democrat in office since 1981.

Parry says he will spend election night sharing a meal with his eight-person campaign team. Results are expected to start coming in at 10 p.m. local time.

Parry will face off against one opponent for the Democratic party’s nomination. His opponent, Jamie Cheek, is a district director for the Utah Office of Rehabilitation.

“There’s a big difference between me and my opponent,” Parry said. “I’m more of a moderate Democrat.”

A big policy push for Parry is protecting Utah’s public lands.

“The values that I learned from grandmother about the way we treat our environment and earth are so powerfully instilled in me,” Parry said. He estimates 80 percent of Utah is owned by the federal government. Many wish to sell public lands to private entities.

His campaign boasts endorsements from U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, the Bear River Sunrise Movement and “the Sioux Chef,” Sean Sherman.

Parry is an author of “The Bear River Massacre; A Shoshone History.” He serves on several boards including the American Indian Services Board, American West Heritage Center and the Utah State Museum Board.

ICT Phone Logo

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today's Phoenix Bureau. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

The decision marks a surprising defeat for abortion opponents, who thought a new conservative majority on the court would start chipping away at abortion access

The Associated Press

by

Gall

Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it

NAACP president notes President Trump's poor judgement in promoting video

Associated Press

by

meadejackson

Three congressional candidates, Medicaid on Oklahoma ballots

Republican Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Tom Cole are expected to advance to November, while Democrat Danyell Lanier is running unopposed

Graham Lee Brewer

New Mexico judge: More education reform needed

Updated: New Mexico courts will not dismiss landmark Yazzie/ Martinez education lawsuit

Aliyah Chavez

Crow citizen killed at convenience store

The tribe's newly formed police department secured the scene, and federal agencies will investigate the death

The Associated Press

Summer may decide fate of leading shots in vaccine race

U.S. set to open largest vaccine trial in July

Associated Press

by

Gall

World hits coronavirus milestones amid fears worse to come

World hits high mark of 500k confirmed deaths, 10M confirmed cases

Associated Press

by

Gall

Indian Country Headlines for Monday

What happened this weekend, what we’re looking at, and more headlines around Indian Country

Indian Country Today

Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump for use of songs

President Trump uses Stones' songs at rallies despite cease and desist order

Associated Press

In NYC, marking 50th anniversary of Pride no matter what

City's massive Pride parade cancelled but celebration goes on

Associated Press