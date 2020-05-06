Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Newscasts
Coronavirus

US, Wyoming urge rejection of ruling blocking bear hunts

The Associated Press

Attorneys for environmental groups and some tribes say lifting protections in the Yellowstone region could have ramifications for the entire species

MATTHEW BROWN 

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys for the U.S. government and the state of Wyoming urged an appeals court Tuesday to throw out much of a judge's ruling that blocked the first grizzly bear hunts in the Lower 48 states in almost three decades. 

The case is before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It involves more than 700 grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park that had their protections stripped and then restored by a judge in Montana just as hunting was scheduled to begin.

U.S. Justice Department attorney Joan Pepin argued during a hearing held by video conference that Judge Dana Christensen wrongly concluded in his 2018 ruling that the bears' long-term genetic health was in doubt.

Pepin also said the judge should not have required a review of grizzlies across their entire range before lifting protections for the Yellowstone region bears.

Attorneys for environmental groups and Native American tribes that consider grizzlies sacred say lifting protections in the Yellowstone region of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming could have ramifications for the entire species.

And while Yellowstone bears are not in immediate danger of losing genetic diversity, they say the animals need continued protections to preserve their hard-fought recovery from near-extinction last century, when the population dropped to only 136 animals.

"Not a single (scientific) paper has said they are OK in the long term," said Matthew Bishop with the Western Environmental Law Center.

Outside the Yellowstone region, about 130 grizzlies roam areas of northern Idaho, northeastern Washington and southern British Columbia. The largest concentration of the animals in the Lower 48 is in northwest Montana around Glacier National Park, where an estimated 1,000 bears live.

Federal officials did not challenge other concerns raised by Christensen, including whether sufficient safeguards are in place to keep the bears from sliding toward extinction if states have authority to hold public hunts.

The Fish and Wildlife Service already is working on that issue, according to court documents. However, it has not wavered from the position that protections are no longer warranted.

"The greater Yellowstone grizzly bear no longer meets the definition of a threatened species," Pepin said. "This is how the Endangered Species Act is supposed to work. The misperception that delisting is bad for species conservation is not the case."

An attorney for Wyoming, Jay Jerde, said the appeals court should go much further than U.S. officials asked. Wyoming wants to reinstate the 2017 Fish and Wildlife Service decision that removed protections and allowed states to hold hunts.

Grizzly bears were listed as a threatened species in 1975. They have slowly regained territory and increased in numbers in the ensuing decades, but still occupy only a small portion of their historical range.

The 2018 hunts that had been scheduled in Idaho and Wyoming would have killed up to 23 bears. State officials maintained that many deaths was sustainable given the number and expansive range of the animals.

In his ruling that blocked hunting, Christensen said the struggle to return bears to other areas of the Northern Rockies was not given enough consideration when officials decided to lift protections for Yellowstone's grizzlies.

An estimated 50,000 bears once roamed the contiguous U.S. Government-sponsored programs led to most being poisoned, shot and trapped by the 1930s.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lawmakers: Clinics serving Native people are teetering

Bipartisan group warns U.S. Senate leadership that financial losses tied to the pandemic are taking a major toll on Native communities' medical facilities

Joaqlin Estus

Oklahoma attorney general: Governor overstepped in deals with 2 tribes

'Because the governor lacks authority to 'enter into' the agreements he has sent to you, those agreements fail to meet the requirements ... to constitute a valid gaming compact under federal law'

The Associated Press

Trump, tribal leaders talk virus, missing and murdered

President signs proclamation declaring May 5 National Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives Awareness Day

Aliyah Chavez

Uniting online for missing Native women, girls

May 5 is the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls

Kalle Benallie

by

Bobbie14

Treasury announces funding plan; Trump to meet with tribal leaders

Updated: ‘We are pleased to begin making $4.8 billion in critical funds available to tribal governments in all states’

Dalton Walker

Virus-afflicted 2020 looks like 1918 despite science's march

The Associated Press

As Trump resumes travel, staff takes risks to prepare trip

Trump is scheduled to travel to Arizona to visit a Honeywell facility that makes N95 masks in what the president suggests will mark the return to more regular travel

The Associated Press

Biden pressed to choose a black woman as his running mate

Biden launched a committee last week to begin vetting possible candidates for the vice presidency, a process he has said will likely last through July

The Associated Press

Here come COVID-19 tracing apps - and privacy trade-offs

Containing infectious disease outbreaks boils down to a simple mantra: test, trace and isolate

The Associated Press

Small farms struggle to get federal relief funds

'Literally overnight with the COVID-19 restrictions, we watched our restaurant business drop by 95 percent'

Cronkite News