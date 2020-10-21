Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

US Rep. Tom Cole, Chickasaw, eyes 10th term

Election 2020

‘I have a reputation of working in a bipartisan manner, which I think makes a difference’ #NativeVote

Dalton Walker
Indian Country Today

For nine straight general elections, Republican and Chickasaw Nation citizen Tom Cole has been the face of Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District.

Come Nov. 3, he is a favorite to win yet another term as a U.S. Representative after first being elected in 2002.

Cole is the senior Native member of Congress, co-chair of the Congressional Native American Caucus and the top Republican on the key House Rules Committee.

“I position myself to be effective on a variety of issues, and I have a reputation of working in a bipartisan manner, which I think makes a difference,” Cole told Indian Country Today. “Native issues is a good example that I think most Native American issues really aren’t Republican versus Democrat. It really gets down to whether you understand the trust obligation of the federal government and the importance of tribal sovereignty.”

Cole is one of two Natives serving in one of Oklahoma’s five congressional districts. Republican Markwayne Mullin, Cherokee, serves the second and is also seeking reelection. Mullin is up against another Cherokee citizen, Democrat Danyell Lanier.

The 4th District covers south-central Oklahoma and is on the southern edge of Oklahoma City. It includes the Chickasaw Nation. Democrat Mary Brannon and Libertarian Bob White are also on the general election ballot.

The deadline to register to vote in Oklahoma has passed, and the last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Early in-person voting is from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31 and is available only in the county in which potential voters have registered.

Pictured: Rules Ranking Member Tom Cole (R-OK-04), Chickasaw, made opening remarks during floor debate on H. Res. 660, an impeachment process resolution, October 31, 2019.
(Screenshot: YouTube video 'Rep. Cole: "This is a sad day"', Lisa J. Ellwood, Indian Country Today)

Cole, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, said he’s been “lucky and blessed” to win nine straight times. “I had a very competitive first election; the ones since then I've been able to win with relative ease,” Cole said.

Cole’s district has a heavy military influence, including Tinker Air Force Base. One of Cole’s focuses in Congress has been on defense issues. He said he’s helped add additional jobs and infrastructure spending to his district related to the military. Cole is senior member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

Cole praised the work of the Native American caucus, especially co-chair Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, a New Mexico Democrat. Both had a role in helping tribes and Native organizations secure around $8 billion as part of the monumental Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

“We were able to get in the big CARES package, the largest transfer of dollars from the federal government to tribal governments in American history,” Cole said.

Cole is in favor of another package that would also benefit tribes and wants tribal governments to have more flexibility in spending and in deadline spending. The CARES Act has tight restrictions on spending and gives tribes through the end of the calendar year to spend their money.

Cole said he’s been “pretty frustrated” Congress hasn’t come to a solution on a second package, or hasn’t at least approved individual items that both parties agree on.

“If we do get another package, we need to make sure that tribes remain at the table,” Cole said.

Cole said he opposes the Democratic-led Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES Act. It’s unclear if Congress will come to an agreement on a new package before Election Day.

He also supports Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(Related: Tom Cole: 'We should have been better prepared')

Following the recent landmark McGirt v. Oklahoma U.S. Supreme Court decision, which reaffirmed that a large portion of eastern Oklahoma remains a reservation, members of the state’s congressional delegation said they stand ready to work with tribal and state officials to ensure “stability and consistency in applying law that brings all criminals to justice.”

Cole noted Oklahoma and tribes in the state have a good history of working together in recent years.

"Indeed, before this decision came down our Attorney General Mike Hunter and various representatives of the five tribes had already been meeting and working toward a common statement of principles and to work out any jurisdictional disagreements or disputes," Cole said in a video message the day after the ruling

Earlier this month, Cole praised the presidential signing of Savanna’s Act and Not Invisible Act that helps address the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis. Cole cosponsored the Not Invisible Act as part of the Native American caucus.

“These critical pieces of legislation will indeed be momentous in combating the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous persons,” he said.

The signing came a few days before Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 13. Cole said he supports a day dedicated to Native people beyond November’s Native American Heritage Month and has supported legislation. However, Cole said he’s not in favor of eliminating Columbus Day.

ICT Phone Logo

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Donald Trump Jr. launches 'Natives for Trump'

Updated: The president's eldest son campaigned for him in Arizona and urged the crowd to register to vote #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

Yosemite

Tribes make new push to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline

Standing Rock Sioux and others say potential harm to their water supply outweighs any economic impacts of shutting down the line

The Associated Press

by

WSullivan

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

Stories we’re following on Oct. 21, 2020: Coquille Tribe to manage forests; Standing Rock Sioux, others make new move to stop DAPL; cyber attack closes Idaho casinos; and more

Indian Country Today

Utah bill defines steps for ditching derogatory place names

'We can strive to do better'

The Associated Press

Judge denies tribes' bid to halt Keystone pipeline work

'While we are disappointed that Judge Morris didn't grant a construction injunction on KXL, we are looking at all our options'

The Associated Press

5 Alaska tribes protest groundwork for Tongass logging

‘We refuse to endow legitimacy upon a process that has disregarded our input at every turn’

Joaqlin Estus

Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

Stories we’re following on Oct. 20, 2020: NM tribes concerns about expanding gambling, Catholic exorcism of site of toppled Serra statue, Native law program changes name, and much more

Indian Country Today

Tsunami warnings reduced after 7.5 Alaska quake

Updated: Only a tsunami advisory remains in effect following Aleutian Island quake

The Associated Press

Alaska Natives divided on Arctic refuge drilling

‘No one has more at stake in ensuring responsible development in ANWR than we do’

Joaqlin Estus

Candidate: Tribal citizens' voice 'vital' in energy regulation

Remi Bald Eagle, Mnicoujou Lakota, is seeking a seat on South Dakota’s Public Utilities Commission  #NativeVote20

Election 2020