Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

US judge denies tribe's bid to halt relief funding

This June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Associated Press

The Prairie Band of Potawatomi Nation argued the Treasury Department should have relied on its enrollment data, rather than population data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development

FELICIA FONSECA
Associated Press 

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A federal judge in the nation's capital has denied a request from a tribe in Kansas to halt further distribution of coronavirus relief funds for tribal nations. 

The Prairie Band of Potawatomi Nation recently sued the U.S. Treasury Department, alleging it was shortchanged in an initial distribution of $4.8 billion. The tribe, whose reservation is north of Topeka, said the Treasury Department should have relied on the tribe's own enrollment data, rather than population data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Housing and Urban Development data showed the tribe had 883 citizens. The tribe argued it should have received $7.65 million dollars more based on its enrollment figure of more than 4,840. 

The Treasury Department has said it used HUD data because it would correlate with the amount of money tribal governments have spent responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Tribal data doesn't distinguish between members who live on and off reservations, the agency said.

The Treasury Department intends to start distributing the remaining $3.2 billion from a coronavirus relief package approved in March to tribes no later than Monday.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta held a hearing Thursday on the Prairie Band's request to keep the Treasury Department from moving forward. He ruled later that he had no jurisdiction over the matter because Congress gave the Treasury secretary discretion in how to dole out the funding.

"The CARES Act thus contains no 'statutory reference point' by which to judge the secretary's decision to use HUD's population data set, as opposed to some other," Mehta wrote.

The judge also faulted the tribe for filing its lawsuit more than a month after the Treasury Department said it would use HUD data following a request for tribes to submit enrollment figures.

Carol Heckman, an attorney for the Prairie Band, said the tribe doesn't use the HUD database and did not immediately understand the Treasury Department's methodology. She said reports by Harvard researchers who dug into the Housing and Urban Development data showed the tribe it was underrepresented.  

Mehta is scheduled to hear arguments in a related case Friday. It is centered on whether Alaska Native corporations are eligible for a share of the $8 billion set aside for tribes in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that Congress approved in March.

Mehta earlier ruled to limit distribution to tribal governments while he decides the eligibility question.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Police disciplinary records are largely kept secret in US

Some criminal justice experts say the practice deprives the public of information that could be used to root out problem officers

The Associated Press

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for June 11, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Statues coming down: 'If NASCAR can do away with Confederate flags ... our cities can do this'

Activists take aim at conquistador statues in New Mexico

The Associated Press

New Zealand city removes statue of its 'murderous' namesake

'We can't ignore what is happening all over the world, and nor should we,

The Associated Press

by

LaurendeSouza

Planting hope amid a plague

Older generations on the Navajo Nation have passed down stories of scourges, resilience — and survival. New generations are bringing the tales to life.

Sunnie Clahchischiligi

Indian Country headlines for June 12

Remembering longtime lawyer and leader Kurt BlueDog; how mining politics are affecting a Minnesota tribe's request for water funding; actor Michael Greyeyes' thoughts on protests, roles; plus other news of note

Indian Country Today

10 people whose statues should replace Columbus

Statues of Columbus are starting to go away. What’s next? How do we make the stone-tablet version of our history more representative of the actual history * Updated

Mark Trahant

by

rholschuh

Black Tulsans call Trump's Juneteenth rally a 'slap in the face'

From Oklahoma civic officials to Sen. Kamala Harris of California, black leaders say it's offensive for the president to pick the day marking the end of slavery in the U.S.

The Associated Press

Nebraska lake named for Chief Big Elk

'I'm grateful he will be remembered in an area of beauty and nature,' says Rudi Mitchell, the leader's great-great-great grandson

The Associated Press

Jacksonville is front-runner for Trump convention speech

'Several cities are still being considered'

The Associated Press

by

EmilyBrown