US House candidates poised to make history

The chamber could see a record number of Native members next session, with at least five candidates expected to win their general election races #NativeVote

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

Native congressional candidates are once again poised to make history this Election Day.

Thirteen Natives from eight states are vying for 11 U.S. House seats, with two races featuring more than one Native candidate.

Familiar faces in Indian Country include Reps. Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland, the first two Native women to serve in Congress. Reps. Tom Cole and Markwayne Mullin also are each seeking another two-year term. All four are expected to win reelection.

Likely to join them in the House is Native Hawaiian Kaiali’i “Kai” Kahele, the Democratic front-runner in a race in heavily blue Hawaii.

If all five win, the next U.S. House will feature more voting Native members than any other session.

At least one other Native candidate is fighting it out in a closely watched race: Republican Yvette Herrell, Cherokee, who is competing against Democratic incumbent Xochitl Torres Small in New Mexico. The two also faced off in 2018, with Torres Small winning by a slim margin.

Another race that has gained attention is in Utah, where Democrats have their best shot in years at filling an open House seat. Their candidate is Darren Parry, Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. He faces Republican Blake Moore in a historically GOP-leaning region.

The 435 voting members of the House are majority Democrat, and the Republicans need to pick up 20 seats this election to take back control.

Meanwhile, one Native candidate, Democrat Paulette Jordan, remains in the running for U.S. Senate, and another, independent Mark Charles, is seeking the presidency. Jordan, Coeur d’Alene, is running in Idaho, and Charles, Diné, appears on one ballot (Colorado), according to his website. He's encouraging supporters to vote via write-in in the 28 states he's eligible and in Washington D.C.

Here are the House races Indian Country Today will be watching closely:

New Mexico

New Mexico has two Native candidates in two races.

Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblo, is seeking a second term in the 1st Congressional District, and Republican Yvette Herrell, Cherokee, is running in the 2nd Congressional District seat.

Haaland faces Republican Michelle Garcia-Holmes, a former police detective and administrator for the state attorney general’s office. Haaland made history in 2018 as the first Native American woman elected to Congress, along with Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids.

Haaland is co-chair of the Native American Caucus, vice-chair on the natural resources committee, chair of the subcommittee on national parks, forests and public lands, and a member of the subcommittee for Indigenous peoples.

Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, of New Mexico serves as one of the first two Native women elected to Congress. (Photo by Haaland campaign)

She has raised more than $2 million in contributions since January 2019, while Garcia-Holmes has received nearly $400,000 in the last year, according to Federal Election Commission campaign financial data.

Haaland received nearly 60 percent of the 2018 election votes. The district is in central New Mexico and includes Albuquerque.

Herrell faces a rematch with incumbent Democrat Xochitl Torres Small in a race considered to be a toss-up. In 2018, Herrell received 49.1 percent of the votes to Torres Small’s 50.9 percent.

However, Herrell has history on her side in 2020.

The district historically leans Republican, particularly in presidential elections, and Herrell has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. The district sits along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Herrell previously served four terms in the New Mexico House and calls herself a “conservative Republican with a trusted record of results.”

Herrell has raised $2.5 million in contributions since January 2019 and Torres Small has received $7.5 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Yvette Herrell (Photo by Yvette Herrell, campaign website)

New Mexico races:

1st Congressional District:

Deb Haaland

Michelle Garcia-Holmes

2nd Congressional District

Yvette Herrell

Xochitl Torres Small

Utah

Darren Parry, Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation, is running for Utah’s 1st Congressional District as a Democrat.

Parry faces Republican Blake Moore and two independents, Taylor Lee and Mikal Smith, in the general election. The four candidates are seeking a seat held by a Republican for 17 years and not seeking reelection.

The district, located in northern Utah, near Salt Lake City, is historically Republican and hasn’t had a Democratic representative for 42 years.

Parry, a former tribal chairman and self-described moderate, was endorsed by U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, Democrat.

Parry has raised $37,386 since February and Moore has raised $741,656 since January. Contributions to Lee and Smith were not readily available.

Darren Parry (Photo courtesy of Darren Parry)

Utah race:

1st Congressional District

Darren Parry

Blake Moore

Taylor Lee

Mikal Smith

Wisconsin

Tricia Zunker is hoping to join fellow Ho-Chunk and Democrat Sharice Davids in the House.

Zunker is running for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, a seat that covers 26 counties, nine tribal reservations, and roughly one-third of the northern and central part of the state.

She is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany in a rematch of a special election this past May that filled a seat vacated by a resignation. Tiffany won by roughly 14 percent of the votes.

Zunker is Associate Justice for the Ho-Chunk Supreme Court and Wausau School board member, both elected positions.

“I don't ask anybody to vote for me because I'm an Indigenous woman,” Zunker told Indian Country Today earlier this year. “I ask them to vote for me because I am an Indigenous woman who's going to work hard for people in Congress.”

Zunker has raised $1.2 million since October 2019, while Tiffany has received $2.4 million in contributions.

Tricia Zunker Zunker (Facebook)

Wisconsin race:

7th Congressional District

Tricia Zunker

Tom Tiffany

Idaho

Rudy Soto, Shoshone-Bannock, is running for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, which covers the western part of the state and is heavily Repulbican.

Soto is challenging incumbent Republican Russell Fulcher and Libertarian candidate Joe Evans.

Soto, a first-time candidate, served 10 years in the Army National Guard and worked for the nonprofits, the National Indian Gaming Association and the National Indian Children Welfare Association.

“I'm running for every day Idahoans, Americans and Indigenous peoples from all walks of life who struggle to make ends meet and simply seek a fair shot at the American dream,” Soto told Indian Country Today earlier this year.

Since October 2019, Soto has raised $258,633, while Fulcher has raised $505,702 since January 2019. Contributions to Evans’ campaign weren’t listed on the Federal Election Commission website.

Rudy Soto (Photo: Rudy for Congress)

Idaho race:

1st Congressional District

Rudy Soto

Russ Fulcher

Joe Evans

Oklahoma

Oklahoma is home to the longest serving Native members of Congress in Republicans Tom Cole, Chickasaw Nation, and Markwayne Mullin, Cherokee.

However, a second Cherokee candidate is going after Mullin’s seat.

Danyell Lanier, Cherokee and a Democrat, is challenging Mullin in the general election. Mullin is seeking a fifth straight term in the 2nd Congressional District. Libertarian candidate Richie Castaldo is also on the ballot.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (U.S. House of Representatives)

The district covers eastern Oklahoma and is 17 percent Native. Mullin has received 65 percent and 70 percent of the vote in the last two elections. Mullin, a President Donald Trump supporter, has been endorsed by the president.

Lanier is a Navy veteran and Oklahoma political newcomer. Before moving back, she ran an unsuccessful campaign for a county judge in Texas two years ago.

Mullin has raised $1.5 million since January 2019, while Lanier has raised $30,860 since July 2019. Castaldo hasn’t reported any contributions.

Danyell Lanier (Photo courtesy of Danyell Lanier)

Cole is the senior Native member of Congress and is seeking yet another term in Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District after first being elected in 2002.

The 4th District covers south-central Oklahoma and is on the southern edge of Oklahoma City and includes the Chickasaw Nation. Democrat Mary Brannon and Libertarian Bob White are also on the general election ballot.

Cole is the co-chair of the Congressional Native American Caucus and the top Republican on the key House Rules Committee. Like Mullin, Cole has been endorsed by Trump.

Cole has raised $1.6 million since January 2019, while Brannon has raised $2,543. Contributions weren’t listed for White.

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole (Photo: cole.house.gov)

Oklahoma races:

2nd Congressional District

Markwayne Mullin

Danyell Lanier

Richie Castaldo

4th Congressional District

Tom Cole

Mary Brannon

Bob White

Wyoming

Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull, Northern Arapaho and Hunkpapa Lakota, is working to unseat an incumbent in Wyoming with a well-known political last name.

Grey Bull is seeking Wyoming’s At-Large Congressional District seat and she is up against Republican incumbent Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Cheney was elected to the seat in 2016.

Jeff Haggit, Constitution Party, and Richard Brubaker, Libertarian Party, are also on the general election ballot.

Grey Bull serves as vice president of the Global Indigenous Council, an Indigenous rights advocacy organization, and is a first-time candidate. A win for Grey Bull would make her the first Native person to hold a federal office in Wyoming.

Grey Bull has raised $107,012 since April, while Cheney has raised nearly $3 million since January 2019, according to the Federal Election Commission. Contributions for Haggit and Brubaker were not listed.

Lynnette Grey Bull Photo Courtesy of Lynnette Grey Bull

Wyoming race:

At-Large Congressional District:

Lynnette Grey Bull

Liz Cheney

Jeff Haggit

Richard Brubaker

Kansas

In 2018, Sharice Davids, Ho-Chunk, sent Republican incumbent and four-time winner of Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, Kevin Yoder, home in a general election upset.

Now, two years after making history as the first Native women to serve in Congress, along with U.S. Rep Deb Haaland, Davids is seeking a second. Her district is on the eastern edge of the state and includes Kansas City.

Also on the general ballot is Amanda Adkins, former Kansas Republican Party chairwoman, and Libertarian candidate Steve Hohe.

Davids serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure committee and the Small Business committee. She’s a member of 16 caucus’, including co-chair of the LGBT Equality Caucus and vice-chair of the Native Caucus.

Since January 2019, Davids has raised $5.3 million, while her opponent, Adkins, has raised nearly $2.1 million. Contributions for Hohe weren’t listed.

U.S. Rep Sharice Davids, Ho-Chunk, of Kansas. (Photo by Davids campaign)

Kansas race:

3rd Congressional District

Sharice Davids

Amanda Adkins

Steve Hohe

Hawaii

The last time a Democrat in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District didn’t get at least 60 percent of the general election vote was nearly 20 years ago and even that candidate won with 56 percent.

That’s good news for Democratic nominee and Native Hawaiian Kaiali’i “Kai” Kahele. Kahele is believed to be the front-runner in heavily blue Hawaii to fill an open seat left by U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who decided not to seek reelection.

Kaialiʻi “Kai” Kahele, a Democrat and Hawaii state senator, is a candidate for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District. (Photo courtesy of Kai Kahele campaign website)

A Kahele win would give the state its second Native Hawaiian in Congress since statehood. The late Sen. Daniel Akaka, who left office in 2013, was the first. Kahele has picked up endorsements from former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Two other Native Hawaiian candidates are on the general election ballot in Republican Joseph Akana and Aloha Aina Party nominee Jonathan Hoomanawanui. American Shopping Party candidate John Giuffre, Libertarian Michelle Rose Tippens and Ron Burrus, nonpartisan, are also on the ballot.

The district covers suburban Honolulu and the state’s more rural islands.

Kahele has raised $1.1 million since January 2019, while his closest opponent in a distant second place, Akana, raised nearly $50,000, according to Federal Election Commission data. Hoomanawanui listed nearly $2,000 in contributions. Contributions to Giuffre, Tippens and Burrus weren’t listed.

Joseph Akana (Photo courtesy of Joeseph Akana Facebook) Joseph Akana (Photo courtesy of Joeseph Akana Facebook)

Hawaii race:

2nd Congressional District

Kaiali’i “Kai” Kahele

Joseph Akana

Jonathan Hoomanwanui

John Giuffre

Michelle Rose Tippens

Ron Burres

Jonathan Hoomanwanui (Photo courtesy of Hoomanwanui campaign Jonathan Hoomanwanui (Photo courtesy of Hoomanwanui campaign)

