Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

US grants broadband licenses to rural tribes

This 2019 photo shows views from the highway of landscape and sights in and around the Zia Pueblo in New Mexico. (Public domain photo)

The Associated Press

'The 2.5 spectrum will now give us access to broadband for our schools, clinics and the community'

Cedar Attanasio
AP/Report for America 

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Federal Communications Commission has granted broadcast licenses ideal for high-speed wireless internet to rural tribal governments in New Mexico, Arizona and elsewhere.

The 2.5 GHz licenses have been granted to 154 Native American communities so far, the commission announced in a statement Friday.

"Few communities face the digital connectivity challenges faced by rural tribes. By prioritizing tribal access to this mid-band spectrum, we are ensuring that tribes can quickly access spectrum to connect their schools, homes, hospitals and businesses," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said.

Around 400 applications were received in the tribal priority window after it was extended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some were granted temporary authority, including the Navajo Nation in the Four Corners region and Zuni Pueblo in New Mexico.

More licenses could be awarded as the commission's staff continues to review and process all the applications that were filed before the deadline.

Tribes fought to be first in line to receive the latest batch of license for 2.5 GHz spectrum wireless broadcast.

The Pueblo of Zia, just northwest of Albuquerque, was among those.

"This is a great opportunity," Zia Tribal Administrator Ken Lucero said. "Although we are only 17 miles from a large metropolitan area, we do not have access to high-speed internet. The 2.5 spectrum will now give us access to broadband for our schools, clinics and the community."

The tribe's first 2.5 GHz project could be completed in the coming months, Lucero said.

Telemedicine has become more important across the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The tribe has been hit hard by the pandemic with disproportionately high numbers of infections and deaths.

Connectivity for remote learning also has been a big issue for tribes. In New Mexico, 55 percent of Native American students could not connect to online courses, according to a report prepared over the summer by legislative analysts.

New Mexico legislators are considering proposals to fund broadband expansion. Bills could be introduced in the January legislative session, but it's unlikely to lead to major infrastructure completion before next summer.

Tribes granted licenses by the FCC still need to raise the funds to install internet infrastructure.

"It would be great if the FCC or Congress could now follow up with funding for projects," Lucero said.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Donald Trump releases vision for Indian Country

The president's plan emphasizes business development and free enterprise #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

caniscandida

Donald Trump Jr. launches 'Natives for Trump'

Updated: The president's eldest son campaigned for him in Arizona and urged the crowd to register to vote #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

caniscandida

Birthing center closure: 'My baby and I felt abandoned'

Updated: The sudden shutdown of inpatient obstetrics services at Phoenix Indian Medical Center has left dozens of expectant moms scrambling, and many facing unexpected costs

Dalton Walker

‘We never tried a young person in office’

The 28-year-old Apache Tribe of Oklahoma chairman is less than four months into his new position and is adjusting to leading during a pandemic

Kalle Benallie

Tribes make new push to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline

Standing Rock Sioux and others say potential harm to their water supply outweighs any economic impacts of shutting down the line

The Associated Press

by

tedlpitt7

Judge won't order early voting site on Pascua Yaqui land

Low usage, other factors cited in ruling

The Associated Press

Lumbee Tribe recognition bill gains support

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have both voiced backing of federal legislation

The Associated Press

by

Rory wilson

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Stories we're following on Oct. 23, 2020: Seattle school superintendent under fire; virus cases spike among Wisconsin Natives; Texas tribe to reclaim ancestors’ remains; and more

Indian Country Today

Climate change stokes military challenges in Alaska

Corrected: Leaders from the Air Force, Navy and other branches discuss international tensions, latest recruitment efforts in the state

Joaqlin Estus

Candidates go after each other on coronavirus, taxes

Right from the start, Donald Trump and Joe Biden went at each other on the pandemic

The Associated Press