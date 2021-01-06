Indian Country Today
US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Associated Press

Updated: Protesters tore down metal barricades at Capitol steps and were met by officers in riot gear

Ben Fox, Ashraf Khalil and Michael Balsamo
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Cherokee, of Oklahoma, is among those inside the Capitol and is reported to be safe, a staffer told Indian Country Today. Staff members with him are also reported safe. 

The status of other Indigenous Congress members wasn't immediately clear.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.

The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress’ vote.

“We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president.

