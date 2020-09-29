Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

US attorney general to visit Cherokee Nation headquarters

The Associated Press

Barr to lead a roundtable discussion with Cherokee Natoin Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., the tribe's attorney general and U.S. attorneys

Associated Press

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — U.S. Attorney General William Barr is planning a visit to Oklahoma on Wednesday with leaders of the Cherokee Nation and federal prosecutors from Tulsa and Muskogee.  

Barr is expected to lead a roundtable discussion at the tribe's headquarters in Tahlequah with Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., the tribe's Attorney General Sara Hill, and U.S. attorneys from the northern and eastern districts of Oklahoma.

Among the topics Barr is expected to discuss is funding for staff increases, according to a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Shores and U.S. Attorney Brian Kuester in Muskogee say they've seen a dramatic increase in caseloads after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country.

That ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma determined that a large swath of eastern Oklahoma remains a Muscogee (Creek) Nation Indian reservation. As a result, either the federal government or the tribal nation has jurisdiction over crimes committed by or against Native Americans, not the state.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Survey cited in push to protect sacred sites

'There are many many places on this landscape that merit additional protection, and we are convinced that this is something that the agencies need to pay attention to'

The Associated Press

Sioux Chef's mission: Decolonize the kitchen

Sean Sherman has opened an Indigenous Food Lab and is prepping for a new restaurant in Minneapolis

Eddie Chuculate

Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

Stories we’re following: Yakima tobacco company files for bankruptcy; healing power of wild rice transcends pandemic; first presidential debate set for Tuesday; Obama endorses Native candidates; and more.

Indian Country Today

Native journalists’ group announces awards

The Native American Journalists Association recognizes more than 250 stories for excellence in coverage

Meghan Sullivan

Courting an Indigenous world view

Native women seek election to high courts in Michigan, Washington. #NativeVote20

Election 2020

Judge won’t extend time to count Navajo ballots

U.S. District Judge Murray Snow has ruled against a group of tribal citizens in a lawsuit seeking to have votes from the reservation counted after Election Day #NativeVote20

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Monday

Stories we’re following: Seneca elder recalls forced 1965 removal, Shinnecock Nation announces casino venture, appeals court rules on coronavirus relief money, and more

Indian Country Today

‘Manoomin will carry you through’

The healing power of the annual wild rice harvest transcends the pandemic

Mary Annette Pember

Shoshone leader competes for Utah US House seat

Darren Parry says his message is ‘one of hope and bringing people together’ #NativeVote20

Election 2020

Navajo police start shutting down hemp farms

'The nature of the crisis is there has been discord, unrest from our citizens about the growing of this hemp'

Navajo Times

by

lindahartford