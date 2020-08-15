Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

University of Oregon to cover racist library murals

The Associated Press

'In the middle of campus, you see a colonist statue. How are you supposed to feel supported?'

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon will cover four murals in a library after years of outcry from students, staff, faculty and community members who felt the murals' language and portrayal of Indigenous people was racist. 

One mural in the Knight Library, titled the "Mission of a University," mentions conserving "our racial heritage." Two other murals illustrate humanity's development of the arts and the sciences, with dozens of people underneath the branches of growing trees. At the bottom of the tree in the "arts" mural, Indigenous people paint on cave walls and sew animal skins.

In both murals, only White people are at the top of the tree.

Provost Patrick Phillips said the library's decision to now cover the murals comes as nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue after the police killing of George Floyd, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

After university students petitioned in 2017 to remove the "Mission of a University" mural, university officials hosted a series of discussions about art and cultural memory.

But students felt uncomfortable with the murals still being displayed.

Temerity Bauer, a co-director for UO's Native American Student Union, and others have met with Phillips to discuss the murals and their experiences as Indigenous students on campus.

"In the middle of campus, you see a colonist statue. How are you supposed to feel supported?" said Bauer, an enrolled member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes of Northern California and a junior studying biology.

The university's move comes amidst renewed public criticism across the nation against statues, building names, monuments and other historical artifacts that some say romanticize prejudiced historical figures. Other monuments on campus have been defaced or torn down.

"We tried the context thing, and it was clear that it was creating, still, this unwelcoming, unsupportive and — quite frankly — exclusionary symbol to students," Phillips said.

The University will pay $31,940 to cover the murals with a temporary print of the Minnesota Kasota limestone walls. Phillips said the university will hold off on a permanent replacement for now because the administration is focusing on reopening the university this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bureau of Indian Education: Open schools or else

School opening during pandemic is a confusing, deadly challenge for reservation residents

Mary Annette Pember

by

Dr Art

Navajo man loses latest bid to delay execution

Lezmond Mitchell's attorneys sought a delay from the U.S. District Court in Arizona, where he was sentenced in the 2001 slayings of a fellow Navajo tribal member and hergranddaughter

The Associated Press

Million-dollar campaign launched to protect Bears Ears

‘Sacred land and sites of North American Indigenous people ... have been put at risk of desecration’

Joaqlin Estus

Popular tourist sites on the Navajo Nation can reopen soon

The Associated Press

Arizona Indigenous cold cases to be probed by new task force

This will be the 5th of seven offices being established across the U.S. as part of the Operation Lady Justice Task Force

The Associated Press

In a first, transgender inmate receives court-ordered surgery

Adree Edmo, Shoshone-Bannock, has been transferred to a women’s prison in Idaho after undergoing the gender confirmation procedure last month

Amanda Peacher

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Stories we're following: Celebrating Navajo code talkers, concerns about federal legislation related to McGirt ruling, demands for action on Northern Cheyenne deaths, and more

Indian Country Today

Kamala Harris’ record in Indian Country dates 10 years

Joe Biden’s VP pick gained experience with tribes as California’s attorney general, as a U.S. senator and as a presidential candidate

Aliyah Chavez

by

caniscandida

Former Oklahoma tribal leader sentenced for bribery

George Phillip Tiger, former principal chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, pleaded guilty in a case related to work he did for the Wetumka-based Alabama-Quassarte Tribal Town

The Associated Press

Native women pave new path in Wyoming politics

Tuesday’s primaries feature a cohort of female candidates seeking state and federal office, including the first Native woman in Wyoming to run for Congress. #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez