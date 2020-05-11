U.S. Supreme Court weighs ‘transfers of sovereign right’

Updated; follow IndianCountryToday.com for developments.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on whether tribes have jurisdiction over much of the eastern half of Oklahoma in a case that could have implications on everything from tax authority to decades of criminal cases.

The crux of McGirt v. Oklahoma is whether a crime committed by an enrolled Seminole Nation of Oklahoma member occurred on tribal lands. Jimcy McGirt, who was convicted of sexual assault in state court, argues the alleged crime occurred within the 1866 boundaries of the Creek reservation, meaning the case would fall under federal jurisdiction, not the state’s.

The state argued Monday that the Creek Nation never had a reservation.

Under the Major Crimes Act, only the federal government can prosecute major crimes committed by Indians on tribal lands.

The eyes, or in this case ears, of Indian Country were fixed on Monday’s arguments, which were available live for the first time via teleconference.

In a shift from the first hearing of Sharp v. Murphy, the state presented arguments that the Creek Nation never had a reservation, even before Oklahoma became a state, and said the tribe was instead a “dependent Indian community.”

Justice Clarence Thomas noted he was “very interested” in the new argument.

“I'd like you first to say … why you think that and why it matters, and opposing counsel seems to think that it's irrelevant and as he said, as I recall, that is also wrong, your assessment of that,” Thomas said.

Arguing on behalf of the state, Mithun Mansinghani, Oklahoma Solicitor General, responded that the land doesn’t meet the definition of a reservation and cited a previous case, Hagen v. Utah, saying restoring land to the public domain ends a reservation.

“If what created the land was the fee patent, the opposite of that the conveyance of the fee patented disestablishes that thing in accordance with this Court's decision in Hagen v Utah, where it says reservation is reserving land from the public domain. So restoring land to the public domain ends a reservation,” Mansinghani said.

Ian Gershengorn, attorney for McGirt, made four points in his opening statement: the Creek Nation had a reservation, Congress did not disestablish the reservation, Congress didn’t turn over criminal jurisdiction to Oklahoma, and “Oklahoma’s rhetoric about disruption does not change the result.”

Gershengorn argued Congress established the historical boundaries of the Creek Nation, and only Congress can undo them.

“The reason we have a plain text requirement has less to do with whether you call it a reservation or a dependent in the community and everything to do with the fact that these boundaries were set up by Congress," he said. "And so if you are going to undo that, Congress needs to speak, and Congress needs to speak clearly. We're talking about transfers of sovereign rights. And that has to be done clearly in the text and you can call it a reservation or defendant Indian community. The test would be the same."

In an email to Indian Country Today, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation said its attorneys made their case, and it has confidence in the Supreme Court process.

“We feel tribal representation made our argument today with brevity and clarity,” said the tribe through its press secretary. “The decision is now in the hands of the court, and we will wait for that decision."

Lawyers for the state say if the 1866 Creek Nation reservation boundaries are recognized, which would be most of eastern Oklahoma, the ramifications would touch on everything from tax authority to criminal justice and any number of cases may have to be retried.

Conversely, the tribes argue the 1866 Creek Nation reservation boundaries were never distinctly terminated or disestablished by Congress and Congress is the only part of the federal government that has the power to do so.

